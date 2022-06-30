New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Web 3.0 Blockchain Market: Segmented:By Blockchain Type, By Application, By Vertical, By Organization Size, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288806/?utm_source=GNW

Web 3.0 refers to the next generation of the internet, in which websites and applications will be able to handle data in a clever human-like manner using technologies such as machine learning (ML), Big Data, and decentralized ledger technology (DLT), among others. It’s a latest Internet technology that combines machine learning, artificial intelligence, and blockchain to enable real-time human communication. The best part is that web 3.0 not only gives people control over their data, but it also pays them for their online time.



Market Highlights

The global Web 3.0 Blockchain Market is expected to register a notable CAGR of 45.8% by 2031



Web 3.0 is preparing to transform the way businesses work and internet users engage with the digital world. Web 3.0 blockchain is being used by businesses to better data security and privacy, which is projected to drive the worldwide web 3.0 blockchain market forward.



Global Web 3.0 Blockchain Market: Segments

Public segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Based on Blockchain Type, the Global Web 3.0 Blockchain Market is fragmented into Public, Private, Consortium, Hybrid. Over the projection period, the public segment is expected to develop faster. Due to rising demand, public blockchain technology is expected to dominate the worldwide web 3.0 blockchain industry, as it requires no laws and is very secure.



Large Enterprises segment is anticipated to lead the market with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



By Organization Size, the Global Web 3.0 Blockchain Market is divided into Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises. Large Enterprises segment accounted for the largest market share of the global Web 3.0 Blockchain market. They are investing much on technical advancement to keep ahead of the competition.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Constant advancement of technologies



Broadband, high-speed internet, and strong connected devices have enabled service The advancement of technologies has the ability to improve Web3.0 usage. It is essential to build this technology on blockchain logic in order to make it a data protection tool. Since the actual blockchain logic ensures that we carry our info locally. Users will be able to access data from various applications without having to be on a certain platform due to Web 3.0 technologies.



Increased Transparency



Web 3.0 will be far more secure than previous versions. Hackers will be unable to access the network without the activity being traced back to them, due to decentralization and dispersed nature. The monopoly of digital corporations will come to an end as people gain control over how their data is seen, and data privacy attacks will become rare.



Restraint

Unauthorized access to sensitive data



Web 3.0 is a collection of latest advancements combined with new tools and scripts, rather than a separate or independent technology. The underlying technologies come with dangers that are particular to these technologies. Unauthorized access to sensitive data or data alteration by unauthorized individuals are the primary concerns highlighted. SQL injections, spyware, hyper-targeted spam, and internet ranking manipulation are examples of new and more complex electronic attacks.



Global Web 3.0 Blockchain Market: Key Players

Helium Systems Inc.

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Polkadot (Web3 Foundation)

Ocean Protocol Foundation Ltd

Decentraland

Biance

Alchemy Insights, Inc.

Flux

Filecoin

Kadena

ZCash

Other Prominent Players



Global Web 3.0 Blockchain Market: Regions

Global Web 3.0 Blockchain Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. During the projected period, North America is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR. Government initiatives for 5G infrastructure development are expanding, as is the usage of advanced technologies like blockchain, and the need for decentralized apps and services throughout the world.



Impact of COVID-19 on Global Web 3.0 Blockchain Market

COVID-19 epidemic has caused damage all around the world, affecting face-to-face education. As a result, institutions have introduced online learning methods to help students study more effectively. The technology acceptance model (TAM) was used to predict students’ desire to utilize Web 3.0 during the COVID-19 pandemic by including perceived enjoyment (PE), facilitating conditions (FC), and perceived compatibility (PC).



Global Web 3.0 Blockchain Market is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, South East Asia, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – GCC, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa

Global Web 3.0 Blockchain Market report also contains an analysis on:



Global Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Segments:



By Blockchain Type

Public

Private

Consortium

Hybrid

By Applications

Cryptocurrency

Conversational AI

Data & Transaction Storage

Payments

Smart Contract

Others

By Vertical

BFSI

E-Commerce & Retail

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

IT & Telecom

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Dynamics

Global Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Global Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Attribute



Details

Market size value in 2021 USD 2,926 million

Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 1,26,979.4 million

Growth Rate CAGR of 45.8% from 2021 to 2031

Base year for estimation 2020

Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2031

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered



Blockchain Type , Applications, Vertical , Organization Size and Region

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key companies profiled Polkadot (Web3 Foundation), Helium Systems Inc., Ocean Protocol Foundation Ltd., Decentraland, Flux, Filecoin, Kadena, ZCash, Biance, Alchemy Insights, Inc and other prominent players.

