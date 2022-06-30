Regretful Heart Celebrates New Location and Laser Tattoo Removal Upgrade Featuring the Astanza Trinity in Richmond, VA

Richmond, Virginia, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regretful Heart, Richmond’s leading laser tattoo removal provider, has upgraded its tattoo removal technology to the industry-leading Astanza Trinity system. Regretful Heart first opened its doors in July 2021 and has since helped numerous clients remove or fade unwanted tattoos. Owner Jessica Sebastian delivered incredible results with the Astanza Duality over the past year, even getting featured on discovery +’s new docuseries “Jailhouse Redemption” for removing visible tattoos off inmates who prepare for re-entry into society. After much success, Sebastian decided to upgrade her Duality laser by adding on the Eternity laser to complete the Astanza Trinity system for full-spectrum tattoo removal.

“This past year has been a wild ride with great success! When I first opened Regretful Heart, I didn’t imagine the business growing so quickly. The Duality alone has allowed me to help so many people with tattoo regret and fellow tattoo community members improve their existing artwork,” said Jessica Sebastian, owner. “Fast forward to today–Regretful Heart is moving to a new location to meet our growing clientele base and also upgrading to the Astanza Trinity to treat all tattoo colors, specifically bright, multicolored tattoos that require an additional wavelength. I’m excited to continue helping clients on their skin transformation journey and can’t wait to celebrate at the grand opening.

The Astanza Trinity combines two fully powered lasers: the Duality, a Q-switched Nd:YAG laser, and the Eternity, a Q-switched ruby laser. Together, these lasers emit three wavelengths for completely removing all tattoo colors, even resistant pigments like bright blues and vibrant greens. The Astanza Trinity is the industry’s most powerful triple-wavelength laser and uses ultra-quick pulse duration and intense peak power for effective ink shattering and fast fading. Furthermore, the Trinity can safely treat all skin types, including types IV through V on the Fitzpatrick scale.

Regretful Heart is hosting a grand opening on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at its new location, which will feature a bigger space and the Astanza Trinity laser. Guests can enjoy light refreshments and beverages and 50% off treatment packages if they book an appointment at the event.

“We are just as thrilled to witness Jessica’s and Regretful Heart’s journey as they grow and expand to meet the rising demand for laser tattoo removal in Richmond,” said Joshua Walsh, Astanza Account Representative. “Jessica’s bright and welcoming personality and the Trinity’s ability to remove all tattoo colors is a recipe for continued success.”

About Regretful Heart

Regretful Heart is a tattoo removal specialty practice that provides complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading for cover-up tattoos. Regretful Heart has teamed up with tattoo artists, including cosmetic artists, to provide tattoo modification and correction services. Jessica Sebastian, owner and lead practitioner is well-versed in operating advanced Q-switched laser technology and received expert training from New Look Laser College, the world’s leading laser tattoo removal training program. She earned the designations of Certified Laser Specialist (CLS) and Laser Safety Officer (LSO) and uses custom protocols to ensure the safest, most effective treatments.

Regretful Heart offers free consultations and tattoo assessments for new and existing customers. To schedule a free consultation, visit https://regretfulheart.com/, call (804) 404-6428, or email jessie@regretfulheart.com. You can follow Regretful Heart on Facebook and Instagram. Regretful Heart is at 213 W Grace St. Suite #100 Richmond, VA 23220.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to succeed in this growing field.

Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and were named one of Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in TexasTM.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.