New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market: Segmented: By Technology, By Application, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288805/?utm_source=GNW

Product Overview

Anti-counterfeiting technologies offer techniques for determining if a product is real or counterfeit, or has been subjected to fraudulent activity. They may utilize a variety of methods to accomplish this, such as attaching remote sensors to items or embedding hidden identifiers within them, but they essentially provide one or more of the following functions: authentication, tracking/tracing, and anti-tampering/anti-alteration. Anti-counterfeiting technologies differ in terms of the combination of important activities they perform, the techniques they use to do them, and their mode of inspection – whether they can be verified using human senses or require the use of a specific instrument.



Market Highlights

Global Anti Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market is projected to register a notable CAGR of 13.4% by 2031



Factors such as increased free international trade for pharmaceutical and cosmetic items, as well as low drug regulation, have resulted in the counterfeiting of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products, which has had an impact on the industry. If there are no proper representations, such as their identity or source, medical and cosmetic products are considered to be counterfeited. Several anti-counterfeit technologies, including overt, covert, and track & trace technologies, are employed to reduce counterfeiting of these packaged products. In the worldwide market, this element generates demand.



Global Anti Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market: Segments

Authentication Packaging Technology segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



On the basis of Technology, the global Anti Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market is fragmented into Authentication Packaging Technology, and Track and Trace Packaging Technology. In past years, the Authentication Packaging Technology was the largest revenue generator, and it is expected to expand at a significant rate over the forecast period. Authentication packaging technology includes inks and dyes, holograms, watermarks, and taggants, among others. A watermark is a character or image encoded on the package surface that contains authentication information.



Pharmaceuticals segment is expected grow with the maximum CAGR during 2021-31



Global Anti Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market is classified on the basis of application into Cosmetics and Personal Care, and Pharmaceutical. The pharmaceuticals application generated the most revenue and is expected to expand significantly throughout the projected period. The pharmaceutical packaging industry is facing challenges as the rise of unrestricted medicine commerce encourages counterfeiting. Pharmaceutical packaging makes use of multiple technologies, including covert, overt, and track-and-trace technologies like RFID and Bar Code.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Higher presence of low value and high volume manufacturing nature of the market



The prevalence of the high volume, low-value manufacturing nature of the market is the cause of the severe counterfeiting efforts. The cosmetics and personal care industry’s trends are currently transitioning from high-end beauty goods to everyday skin care items marketed in local markets. The threat of counterfeiting in the cosmetics and personal care business would grow as a result. Furthermore, when the pharmaceutical business decentralizes in terms of manufacturing and the small-scale personal care industry emerges, manufacturers’ control over the supply chain is eroded, increasing the likelihood of counterfeiting.



The rise in innovative technologies for verification is entering the market



Most of the innovative technologies for verifying the authenticity of cosmetics are being developed and are making their way to market. The growing usage of such technology by global cosmetics producers is driving up demand for anti-counterfeit cosmetics packaging around the world.



Restraint

Significantly priced Track and Trace Technologies are majorly challenging the market



Traditional authentication technologies such as holograms, inks, and dyes are used to safeguard most low-cost product categories. The market’s growth is being hampered by the prohibitive cost structure of track and trace technology, as well as the complex processes required in tracking products.



Global Anti Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market: Key Players

Impinj Inc.

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



AlpVision

Authentix

Zebra Technologies Corp.

U-NICA Solutions AG

Alien Technology Corp.

Hague

Prooftag

OpSec

NanoMatriX International Limited

Other Prominent Players



Global Anti Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market: Regions

Global Anti Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. During the projection period, the Asia-Pacific anti-counterfeit medicines and cosmetics packaging market is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR, accounting for 20% of the anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market share in 2020. In Asian countries, the anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging sector is gaining traction. Pharmaceutical businesses are encouraged to use authentication and track-and-trace systems when they become available.



Impact of COVID-19 on Anti Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market

Multiple law enforcement organizations and most of the drug suppliers in U.S. are currently enforced to adopt the anti-counterfeit packaging technologies to deal with the fake pharmaceutical products being transacted during the COVID-19 calamity. Also, the growing number of counterfeit drugs supply is yet another major factor that is driving the demand of the global market during the pandemic situation.



Global Anti Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Global Anti Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market report also contains analysis on:



Anti Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market Segments:



By Technology

Authentication Packaging Technology

Track and Trace Packaging Technology

By Application

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Anti Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market Dynamics

Anti Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Anti Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Attribute Details

Market size value in 2021 USD 90.1 billion

Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 315.6 billion

Growth Rate CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2031

Base year for estimation 2020

Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2031

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered Technology, Application, and Region

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key companies profiled Impinj Inc., AlpVision, Authentix, Zebra Technologies Corp., U-NICA Solutions AG, Alien Technology Corp., Hague, Prooftag, OpSec, NanoMatriX International Limited, and Other Prominent Players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288805/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________