The Global Data Center Interconnect Solutions Market is expected to grow by $ 7.25 billion during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 14.13% during the forecast period

13% during the forecast period. Our report on the data center interconnect solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for connectivity, rising demand for data center colocation facilities, and geographic disaggregation of data centers.

The data center interconnect solutions market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The data center interconnect solutions market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Telecommunications

• BFSI

• Cloud and IT services

• Content and digital media

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the software-defined interconnection as one of the prime reasons driving the data center interconnect solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of metro data centers and need for private interconnections with regulatory compliance and security will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on data center interconnect solutions market covers the following areas:

• Data center interconnect solutions market sizing

• Data center interconnect solutions market forecast

• Data center interconnect solutions market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center interconnect solutions market vendors that include ADVA Optical Networking SE, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Cologix Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., CoreSite Realty Corp., Corning Inc., CyrusOne Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Interxion Holding NV, Juniper Networks Inc., Megaport Ltd., Nokia Corp., NTT Corp., Reichle and DeMassari AG, and Viavi Solutions Inc. Also, the data center interconnect solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

