The Worldwide Fiber Optic Cable Industry is Projected to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2027

The "Global Fiber Optic Cable Market (2022-2027) by Fiber Type, Cable Type, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Fiber Optic Cable Market is estimated to be USD 6.74 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 10.57 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.41%.
Market Dynamics
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Fiber Optic Cable Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Market Segmentations
The Global Fiber Optic Cable Market is segmented based on Fiber Type, Cable Type, Application, and Geography.
- By Fiber Type, the market is classified into Glass Optical Fiber and Plastic Optical Fiber.
- By Cable Type, the market is classified into Multi-Mode and Single-Mode.
- By Application, the market is classified into Communication and Non Communication.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are AFL Communications, Amphenol, ART Photonics, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Coherent, Collins Aerospace, Commscope, Corning, Fiberoptics Technology, Nestor Cables, Nexans, Optical Cable, Radiall, Sumitomo Electric Industries, TE Connectivity, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
- The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Fiber Optic Cable Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
- The report analyses the Global Fiber Optic Cable Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
- Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Fiber Optic Cable Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for The Internet
4.1.2 Rising Demand in Fiber to the X (FTTx)
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Higher Initial Installation Cost
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Advancement Technology in Fiber Optic Communication
4.3.2 Growing Telecommunication Industry in the Middle East & Africa
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Complex Installation Process and Surging Demand for Wireless Solutions
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Fiber Optic Cable Market, By Fiber Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Glass Optical Fiber
6.3 Plastic Optical Fiber
7 Global Fiber Optic Cable Market, By Cable Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Multi-Mode
7.3 Single-Mode
8 Global Fiber Optic Cable Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Communication
8.2.1 Telecom
8.2.2 Home Premises
8.2.3 Cable Antenna Television (CATV)
8.2.4 Industrial
8.2.5 Military
8.3 Non Communication
8.3.1 Telecom
8.3.2 Fiber Optic Lighting
9 Americas' Fiber Optic Cable Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas
10 Europe's Fiber Optic Cable Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe
11 Middle East and Africa's Fiber Optic Cable Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA
12 APAC's Fiber Optic Cable Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
14 Company Profiles
14.1 AFL Communications
14.2 Amphenol
14.3 ART Photonics
14.4 Carlisle Interconnect Technologies
14.5 Coherent
14.6 Collins Aerospace
14.7 Commscope
14.8 Corning
14.9 Fiberoptics Technology
14.10 Finolex Cables
14.11 Fujikura
14.12 Furukawa Electric
14.13 General Cable Technologies
14.14 Hengtong
14.15 Hitachi Cable America
14.16 II-VI
14.17 Leoni
14.18 LS Cable & System
14.19 Nestor Cables
14.20 Nexans
14.21 Optical Cable
14.22 Radiall
14.23 Sumitomo Electric Industries
14.24 TE Connectivity
14.25 W L Gore & Associates
14.26 Yangtze Optical Fiber And Cable (YOFC)
15 Appendix
