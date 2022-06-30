Aerospace Tube Materials Market to reach an estimated value of US$ 142.3 Mn in 2026

Raipur, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global Aerospace Tube Materials Market report published by Stratview Research, a leading market research firm provides an in-depth and systematic assessment of regional and global markets,. as well as the most current service and product innovations and the global market's predicted size. The report also includes the covid impact (if any), as well as market dynamics, challenges, restrictions, and opportunities.

What are the factors that drive the market?

According to the report published by Stratview Research, below given are some of the key growth drivers that are all pointing toward the industry’s prompt recovery from the Covid impact-

Ungrounding of Boeing’s B737Max in November 2020,

Gradual easing up of travel restrictions,

Aircraft deliveries gradually coming back on track, and

Aircraft OEMs reporting improved revenue figures in Q1, 2021 Market Segmentation:

According to the report, the Global Aerospace Tube Materials Market is segmented in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain –

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has been compiled using a variety of analytical methodologies and contains analyzed data on the key players, market scope, and much more. The researchers at Stratview Research have studied the historic and present situation of the top players in the Aerospace Tube Materials Market. The report includes highly reliable and vital data that can be beneficial for the key decision-makers and strategists.

Market Analysis - Segmentation

Platform Type- Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Helicopter, and Spacecraft.

Material Type - Titanium & Alloys, Nickel & Alloys, Steel & Alloys, and Others.

Sales Channel Type – Direct Sales and Distributor Sales

Region-Wise – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Segment-wise analysis of Aerospace Tube Materials Market –

Market Share by Platform Type

Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest and the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for lightweight yet durable materials in fabricating different components and parts; market entry of new players, such as COMAC and Irkut, ungrounding of B737 Max, and gradually recovering aircraft deliveries across regions are the key factors propelling the demand for tube materials in the commercial aircraft segment.

Market Share by Material Type

Steel & alloys are expected to remain the most dominant material type during the forecast period. The density of titanium is 40% lesser than that of steel- or nickel-based alloys, indicating a remarkable weight advantage for aerospace structures. It is a desirable material for high-performance metal tubes owing to their tensile strength (better than that of austenitic or ferritic stainless steels), stiffness, and toughness along with high melting point.

Which region is the largest market?

North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace tube materials during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region’s market with the presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier players, tube suppliers, and raw material suppliers. Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the fastest recovery during 2021-2026.

Key Players

The supply chain of this market comprises several nodes including raw material suppliers, intermediate product manufacturers, aerospace component manufacturers, aircraft and engine OEMs, airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies.

The key players in the aerospace tube materials market are-

AMETEK, Inc.

Plymouth Tube Co.

Sandvik SE

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Special Metals Corporation

VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation

Villares Steel

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc.

TIMET (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.).

The development of lightweight advanced materials for tubes and other critical applications, expansion in untapped and growing markets, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

About Stratview Research –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

