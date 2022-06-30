Extraordinary general meeting to approve the merger between SalMar ASA and Norway Royal Salmon ASA held today

English Norwegian

Frøya, 30 June 2022

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement 30 May 2022 regarding SalMar ASA ("SalMar" or the “Company”) and Norway Royal Salmon ASA (“NRS”) having entered into a merger plan for the merger between SalMar as acquiring entity and NRS as the transferring entity (the “Merger”).

An extraordinary general meeting of SalMar was held today on 30 June 2022. The extraordinary general meeting approved all items on the agenda, including the merger plan for the Merger and the share capital increase in connection with the Merger.

Minutes of the meeting is attached hereto and made available on the Company's website www.salmar.no . The merger plan for the Merger is also available at the Company’s website.

For further information, please contact:

Linda Litlekalsøy Aase, CEO SalMar

Tel: +47 900 74 413

Email: linda.aase@salmar.no

Gunnar Nielsen, CFO

Tel: +47 960 97 005

Email: gunnar.nielsen@salmar.no

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About SalMar

SalMar is one of the world's largest and most efficient producers of salmon. The Group has farming operations in Central Norway, Northern Norway and Iceland, as well as substantial harvesting and secondary processing operations in Norway, at InnovaMar in Frøya, InnovaNor in Senja and Vikenco in Aukra. In addition, the company is operating within offshore aquaculture through the company SalMar Aker Ocean. SalMar also owns 50% of the shares in Scottish Sea Farms Ltd.

See www.salmar.no for more information about the company.

Important information:

The release is not for publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia) or any other jurisdiction where such publication or distribution would violate applicable laws or rules. This release is an announcement issued pursuant to legal information obligations and is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. It is issued for information purposes only and does not constitute a notice to a general meeting or a merger prospectus and as such, does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell or purchase, or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. Copies of this announcement are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States or any other jurisdiction where such distribution would violate applicable laws or rules. Neither SalMar ASA nor Norway Royal Salmon ASA, or any of their advisers assume any responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions. The distribution of this release may in certain jurisdictions be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this release comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

No adviser of SalMar ASA or Norway Royal Salmon ASA is acting for anyone else than SalMar ASA or Norway Royal Salmon ASA, respectively, and will not be responsible to anyone other than such party providing the protections afforded to their respective clients or for providing advice in relation to any other matter referred to in this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This release and any materials distributed in connection with this release may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

