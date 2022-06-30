Ekstraordinær generalforsamling for vedtakelse av fusjon mellom SalMar ASA og Norway Royal Salmon ASA avholdt i dag

English Norwegian

Frøya, 30. juni 2022

Det vises til børsmelding 30. mai 2022 om at SalMar ASA («SalMar» eller «Selskapet») har inngått en fusjonsplan med Norway Royal Salmon ASA («NRS») om fusjon mellom SalMar som overtakende selskap og NRS som overdragende selskap («Fusjonen»).

En ekstraordinær generalforsamling i SalMar ble avholdt i dag, 30. juni 2022. Den ekstraordinære generalforsamlingen godkjente alle punktene på agendaen, herunder fusjonsplanen for Fusjonen og kapitalforhøyelsen tilknyttet Fusjonen.

Protokoll fra den ekstraordinære generalforsamlingen er vedlagt denne meldingen og gjort tilgjengelig på Selskapets nettside www.salmar.no . Fusjonsplanen for Fusjonen er også tilgjengelig på Selskapets nettsider.

For mer informasjon, vennligst kontakt:

Linda Litlekalsøy Aase, CEO SalMar

Tlf: +47 900 74 413

Epost: linda.aase@salmar.no

Gunnar Nielsen, CFO SalMar

Tlf: +47 960 97 005

Epost: gunnar.nielsen@salmar.no

Håkon Husby, IR-ansvarlig SalMar

Tlf: +47 936 30 449

Epost: hakon.husby@salmar.no

Denne er underlagt opplysningskravene i henhold til verdipapirhandelloven § 5-12.

Om SalMar

SalMar er en av verdens største og mest effektive produsenter av laks. Konsernet har oppdrettsaktivitet i Midt-Norge, Nord-Norge og på Island, samt en betydelig slakteri- og videreforedlingsaktivitet ved InnovaMar på Frøya, InnovaNor på Senja og Vikenco på Aukra. I tillegg driver selskapet lakseoppdrett til havs gjennom selskapet SalMar Aker Ocean. Videre eier SalMar 50% av Scottish Seafarms Ltd.

Se www.salmar.no for mer informasjon om SalMar.

