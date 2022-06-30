The Global Off-road Vehicle Braking System Market is expected to grow by $ 121.23 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Off-road Vehicle Braking System Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767758/?utm_source=GNW

36% during the forecast period. Our report on the off-road vehicle braking system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of disc brakes in off-road vehicles, growth in viewership for off-road racing events, and increase in recreational and adventure sports activities.

The off-road vehicle braking system market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The off-road vehicle braking system market is segmented as below:

By Application

• SxS

• ATV

• Off-road motorcycle



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the development of abs-equipped ATVs as one of the prime reasons driving the off-road vehicle braking system market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of all-electric off-road vehicles and development of advanced stability control systems for off-road motorcycles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on off-road vehicle braking system market covers the following areas:

• Off-road vehicle braking system market sizing

• Off-road vehicle braking system market forecast

• Off-road vehicle braking system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading off-road vehicle braking system market vendors that include Aisin Corp., BorgWarner Inc., Brembo SpA, CentroMotion, Continental AG, Freeman Automotive UK Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Industrias Galfer SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp., Wilwood Engineering Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the off-road vehicle braking system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

