Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on August 9, 2022

CANTON, Mass., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that second quarter of fiscal year 2022 financial results will be reported after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th.



Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 9th to discuss the results of the quarter and provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or access the teleconference here. The live webcast can also be accessed via the company’s website at investors.organogenesis.com. The webcast will be archived on the company website for approximately one year.

