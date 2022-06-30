MariMed Announces the Filing of its final Non-Offering Prospectus

NORWOOD, Mass., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced that it has obtained a receipt for its final non-offering, long form prospectus dated June 29, 2022 from the Ontario Securities Commission.



Concurrent with its prospectus filing, the Company also received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) to list the Company’s common shares on the CSE under the symbol "MRMD". Listing of the common shares is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions, including the receipt by the CSE of all final documentation. The Company anticipates the dual listing on the CSE to be effective in July of 2022.

“Completing the prospectus filing process is the last significant milestone necessary to fulfill the Company’s goal of attaining a dual listing on the CSE,” said Susan Villare, Chief Financial Officer of MariMed. “We believe this listing will improve liquidity enabling increased trading volume and allow for more accessible trading for some investors that currently cannot invest in MariMed.”

A copy of the final Prospectus is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at https://www.sedar.com.

