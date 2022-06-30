Construction Software Company Ecobot Becomes a Silver Partner in the Esri Partner Network

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecobot, the premier digital solution for pre-construction environmental permitting, has been named a Silver partner within the worldwide Esri Partner Network after successfully graduating from the Esri Startup Program. Esri is the global leader in location intelligence. The Ecobot platform leverages and integrates with Esri's ArcGIS software to facilitate efficient, accurate environmental data collection for mandatory permits ahead of large-scale infrastructure projects.

The Esri Startup Program is a program that supports innovative early-stage startups integrating location intelligence and mapping within their own product offerings. Esri startup partners are companies who offer innovative technological solutions with GIS capabilities. As a member of the program, Ecobot had access to a robust set of resources to jumpstart product development.

Ecobot's key Esri integrations include:

Embedded mapping system powered by Esri for defining project areas and adding wetland polygons or polylines

Compatibility with select external GNSS devices from Esri partners Trimble, Eos GNSS, Juniper Systems, and SXBlue

Generation of GeoJSON shapefiles for seamless export into the Esri ArcGIS system

Ecobot is a platform that includes a mobile field application that is fully functional offline coupled with an Amazon AWS cloud-based dashboard with automated quality assurance, project management, and team collaboration features. To date, Ecobot customers have generated some 65,000 environmental regulatory reports for over 7,000 projects using the platform.

"The partnership with Esri, and Ecobot's integration with Esri ArcGIS products, has been invaluable as we've built out our platform," says Ecobot CEO and cofounder Lee Lance. "We are thrilled by how far Ecobot has come since joining the Esri Startup Program, and we're excited to continue evolving as a Silver partner."

"As a company that was once a startup partner, we understand the early years for any business are hard," said Martin Copping, Esri Partner Executive. "We are impressed with how the Ecobot team executed on the opportunities provided by the program, bringing the value of geospatial to a broader audience using the Esri ArcGIS system. We congratulate and look forward to continuing to work with them as a Silver partner."

Since closing a $2.8M round in late 2021, the Ecobot platform continues to expand to include additional project management capabilities and a wider range of environmental permits. Ecobot makes data available for engineers to leverage into a digital twin to improve the resilience of the built environment. Connect with Ecobot at the Esri User Conference or read the ArcNews article: "Startup Makes Preconstruction Data Collection Faster, More Accurate".



About Esri: Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

About Ecobot: Ecobot builds revolutionary software that improves how we interact with the environment. Ecobot is the future of environmental monitoring, reporting, and data forecasting, providing efficiency across all sectors of the environmental services industry. The first version of Ecobot provides a swifter way to input wetland field data, provides contextual vegetation and soil data lookups, and automatically generates USACE wetland delineation reports. Learn more at ecobot.com.

