Nubeva Announces Partnership with Arcas Risk Management To Enable Robust Ransomware Incident Response and Monitoring Services

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, OTC: NBVAF) , a pioneer of next-generation solutions for ransomware, announces a strategic partnership with Arcas Risk Management , Inc. , a leading cyber risk management firm that specializes in bringing quality services, historically reserved for large firms, to small and mid-sized organizations.



“As a part of a live response engagement, we deployed Nubeva to protect against ransomware reinfection, which is common when restoring systems from back-ups,” said Robert Fitzgerald, CEO of Arcas Risk Management. “Arcas Risk was able to get the customer back online quickly and with greater assurance for our customer. Following the engagement, we sold the customer on a network-wide deployment to protect against future ransomware attacks and hope to repeat with all of our customers.”

Nubeva’s Ransomware Reversal solution captures ransomware encryption keys at the moment of attack, enabling victim organizations to decrypt locked files without paying the ransom. Additionally, Nubeva’s software collects vital metadata on the attack to aid in incident response, significantly reducing time during triage, data recovery, and system rebuild.

“We have been working with Arcas Risk Management for the past few months and we are very excited about this partnership,” said Steve Perkins, CMO and Head of Product at Nubeva. “The decades of knowledge and experience the Arcas team has inhouse has been invaluable to uncovering extended uses for our technology, validating the cost and time savings associated with avoiding ransom negotiations, and overall, extending the reach of our solution. We are excited to be a part of their already excellent track record.”

With this announcement, Arcas Risk is now offering Nubeva’s Ransomware Reversal technology via product resale, inclusion in incident response engagements; and has implemented Nubeva as a core offering across Arcas’ Compliance & Risk Managed SOC services known as Arcas Arrow.

Learn More - Technical Webinar: The 5 Myths of Ransomware and The Realities of Response on July 27, 2022 11am PST.

About Nubeva

Nubeva develops and licenses B2B software for next-generation software solutions with a focus on ransomware. The company’s patented and award-winning SKI technology enables advanced decryptions solutions, including ransomware reversal - the ability to decrypt and quickly recover from ransomware attacks without paying the ransom, and TLS Visibility - the ability to universally decrypt TLS/SSL network traffic enabling deep packet inspection for cybersecurity and application assurance applications. The company licenses its software to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity and application solution manufacturers.

