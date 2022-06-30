AAA Game Metaverse Planet Mojo Debuts Cinematic Trailer

BOSTON, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mystic Moose, the independent game developer behind the web3 gaming metaverse Planet Mojo, debuted its first cinematic trailer with a public release today on Planet Mojo's website and YouTube channel. Cinematic Collector's Pass NFTs are also being offered to community members who sign up on Premint.xyz to celebrate the landmark occasion.

The highly anticipated trailer was created in collaboration with San Francisco-based Swordfish, whose talented team includes former members of Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and Pixar. Bay Area Sound provided the music and sound effects. It offers the first look at the mysterious mechanical invasion that imperils the natural world of Planet Mojo. "But out of darkness, light always rises," as the champion Brooka Clawhaven, the trailer's narrator, explains.

Featured within the trailer is the first sprouted Mojo — a magical, anthropomorphic, plant-based creature that must rise up to face the deadly threat. Mojos are the heart of Planet Mojo and will be crucial to the various forms of gameplay, including an upcoming auto chess game called Mojo Melee, the Biomes land-based game, and other interconnected experiences, all of which are built on the Polygon network.

"The Mystic Moose team is excited to progress the story of Planet Mojo through this amazing new trailer," said Mike Levine, Founder and Chief Creative Officer. "Working on this with old friends from Swordfish was a blast. Their team is top notch and helped us create something truly magical."

The trailer's public release takes place on the heels of an important milestone for Planet Mojo. Moj-Seed NFT holders — early supporters and community members of Planet Mojo — sprouted their unique Mojos, revealing the magical creatures' one-of-a-kind combinations of traits for the first time on June 23.

Looking ahead, the auto chess game Mojo Melee will be released in the coming months. Planet Mojo will expand over time to offer a variety of games and experiences that unveil more of the metaverse's narrative.

Mystic Moose has raised more than US$9 million from partners, including Animoca Brands, Courtside Ventures, Alameda, Spartan, Republic, Sfermion, Merit Circle, and others. Check out www.planetmojo.io for updates and to learn more about Planet Mojo's vision and roadmap.

About Planet Mojo

Planet Mojo is a Web3 gaming metaverse being built by Mystic Moose. Set on a rich, mysterious alien world, players will compete using their NFT-based customized teams in a suite of player-versus-player (PvP), play-and-earn games and esports tournaments, including a debut auto chess title. Visit www.planetmojo.io to find out more.

About Mystic Moose

Mystic Moose is a decentralized independent development studio comprised of game industry veterans from LucasArts, EA, Activision, and HappyGiant. The company is backed by industry leaders, including Animoca Brands, Courtside Ventures, Republic, Sfermion, and Alameda. Mystic Moose is headquartered in moose-filled Conway, MA.

