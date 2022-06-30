Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Growth Opportunities 2022 Dynamics Scenario, Major Players Analysis, Industry Size and Share Estimates, Regional Developments Forecast to 2028

Pune, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An autonomous mobile robot is a robot that performs behaviors or tasks with a high degree of autonomy.The AMR relies on autonomous navigation where no wires,tape,GPS or other navigation markers are required.Its laser guidance system assures precise navigation, obstacle avoidance and human safety.

The Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size was estimated at USD 1554.28 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 7793.11 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.90% during the forecast period.



SMP Robotics Systems Corp

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Kiwi

Left Hand Robotics

ALYaR robotic Ltd

OTSAW

Knightscope, Inc.

Amazon

Neolix

Nuro

Ubtech Robotics Corp.

EVA Robot

AMRs with SLAM

AMRs without SLAM

Delivery and Logistics

Security and Inspection

Commercial Outdoor Jobs

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth

South America (Brazil etc.) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth

