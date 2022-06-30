edgeTI and SD3IT Partner to Provide Data Dominance Solutions to Meet the Unique Needs of the Warfighter

ARLINGTON, Va., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. ("edgeTI") and SD3IT, an industry leading provider of complex information technology solutions to the federal government, have partnered to bring comprehensive situational awareness solutions to SD3IT’s federal customers via edgeTI’s real-time digital operations platform edgeCore™.



Building upon the collaborative work conducted at TechNet’s Indo Pacific Spring Conference held last month in Honolulu, SD3IT moved forward to add edgeCore to its extensive portfolio of data centricity, cloud, and cyber solutions. Considering the dynamic, pervasive challenges faced by government and industry, SD3IT understands the importance of engineering real-time digital capabilities that increase situational awareness, increase responsiveness, and increase efficiency by uniting identity, data, and control capabilities.

“Following our collaboration at TechNet, interest in edgeTI’s capabilities became even clearer as we saw the reactions and heard the direction of conversations among leaders and officers,” said Dave Dimlich, President of SD3IT. “The speed of operations and threats can no longer suffer the disconnected silos, lengthy logins, and convoluted responses that are too slow and don’t deliver insight. We are excited to offer edgeCore to meet the mission need for a true single-pane-of-glass to enhanced data management and storage, cloud strategies, data centricity, and cybersecurity built from world renowned technologies like VMware, NetApp, Ping Identity, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, and Splunk.”

With this partnership, USDA, FDA, Central Command, IRS, US Army, DHHS, US Navy and Indo-Pacific Command and other GSA customers of SD3IT will be able to leverage SDIT’s existing contracts and future vehicles to begin more effective digital transformation at less risk and with more scale.

“We are thrilled to add SD3IT to our growing list of strategic partners. Their extensive technical and mission knowledge will be invaluable in expanding awareness and use of the edgeCore platform,” added Jim Barrett, CEO of EdgeTI. “edgeCore repeatedly demonstrates its ability to unlock hidden, actionable insights that enable information dominance, inform better decisions, and align existing information assets to address the unique needs of the mission in real-time. We believe SD3IT’s commitment to excellence and deep knowledge of the data, compute, and cyber infrastructure needs of the federal government allies with the core strengths of edgeCore. We look forward to working with them to provide value to our joint customers within the Federal government and beyond.”

About SD3IT

Founded in 2014, SD3IT, LLC is a woman owned, HUBZone certified and ISO/IEC 20243-1:2018 (O-TPPS), ISO 28001:2007, ISO 27001:2013 and ISO:9001 2015 A QMS registered, and NIST 800-171 compliant company providing solution driven technology for the Federal government and civilian sector worldwide. The company offers a wide range of Information Technology (IT) solutions, professional services and IT products optimizing a path to mission completion

Visit sd3it.com to learn more.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers achieve the impossible with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform’s low-code development capability. With edgeTI, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations.

Traded on: TSXV:CTRL FSE: Q5i . Learn more at www.edgeti.com.

