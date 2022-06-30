scPharmaceuticals Inc. to Host FUROSCIX® (furosemide) 80mg/10mL for Subcutaneous Administration Commercial Day: An Investigational Treatment for Heart Failure Patients

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced that the Company is hosting a virtual investor event, FUROSCIX® (furosemide) 80mg/10mL for Subcutaneous Administration Commercial Day: An Investigational Treatment for Heart Failure Patients, on Wednesday, July 13, at 10:00 AM EDT.



The commercial day event will feature presentations from Key Opinion Leaders Daniel Robert Bensimhon, MD (HF & Mechanical Circulatory Support Program at Cone Health) and James T. Kenney (President of JTKENNEY, LLC). Dr. Bensimhon will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating adult patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class II and Class III heart failure. Mr. Kenney will provide insights from the payer perspective and discuss the high costs associated with treating heart failure patients.

The scPharmaceuticals leadership team will discuss FUROSCIX®, a proprietary formulation of furosemide that is designed to be administered by subcutaneous infusion via a wearable, pre-programmed on-body, drug delivery system, and how, if approved, it has the potential to reduce healthcare costs by enabling the management of heart failure patients both pre-admission and post-discharge.

A live question-and-answer session will follow.

Key Opinion Leader Biographies:

Daniel Robert Bensimhon, MD

Daniel Bensimhon, MD is a Duke-trained advanced heart failure cardiologist who serves as the Medical Director of the Advanced HF & Mechanical Circulatory Support Program at Cone Health - a six Hospital system in central NC. Dr. Bensimhon is on the Board of the Lebauer-Brodie CV Research Foundation and is a former member of the Education Committee of the HF Society of America.

Dr. Bensimhon's current research interest is developing HF-at-home networks. He serves as a consultant and active member of multiple scientific advisory boards and works actively with multiple startups and home health organizations in developing cutting edge HF-at-home protocols and services. He recently co-founded Ventricle Health – a 50-state value-based virtual cardiology network focused on optimizing CV care for patients with HF, coronary artery disease and atrial fibrillation.

James T. Kenney

Jim Kenney is founder and president of JTKENNEY, LLC, a managed care pharmacy consulting practice in Waltham, Massachusetts. Mr. Kenney worked for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care for 38 years in pharmacy management, most recently as the Manager of Specialty and Pharmacy Contracts. His work included benefits, formulary management, pipeline monitoring, legislative tracking, specialty pharmacy and rebate contracting. Mr. Kenney has received national recognition for the development of value and outcomes-based contracts for pharmacy and medical products. He has experience in multiple plan designs, including Commercial, Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid and Health Exchanges.

In addition, Mr. Kenney has worked extensively in the areas of specialty pharmacy programs, including hemophilia and infertility, medical and pharmacy drug utilization management as well as pharmacy benefit management contracting. He has experience with, and especially enjoys, pharmaceutical account management training having presented at many conferences and programs throughout the managed care market. He currently serves on the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association Government and Legislative Affairs Committee. Mr. Kenney has been a member of the Biologics and Biosimilars Collective Intelligence Consortium (BBCIC) for five years and serves on the Planning Board and Science Committee.

Mr. Kenney is a former President of AMCP, where he has been an active member for 33 years and served on the board of directors for seven years. He has served on the Nomination Committee, Grassroots Advocacy Committee, Organizational Affairs Committee, Student Pharmacist Committee, Schools of Pharmacy Relations Committee, Format Executive Committee, Membership Committee, Legislative and Regulatory Action Committee, Legislative Committee, Finance Committee, Public Policy Committee, and as a Peer Reviewer for JMCP, the AMCP Journal.

About FUROSCIX® (furosemide) 80mg/10mL for subcutaneous injection

FUROSCIX is an investigational, proprietary furosemide solution formulated to a neutral pH, designed to allow for subcutaneous infusion via a wearable, pre-programmed on-body drug delivery system, for outpatient self-administration. FUROSCIX is currently under development for the treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adult patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class II and Class III chronic heart failure who display reduced responsiveness to oral diuretics and who do not require hospitalization. If approved, FUROSCIX has the potential to provide an outpatient alternative for the treatment of worsening heart failure due to congestion.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company’s lead programs focus on the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit www.scPharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential benefits, and expectations for FUROSCIX, if approved. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available, the risk that results of a clinical study are subject to interpretation and additional analyses may be needed and/or may contradict such results, the risk of the ability of the FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor to appropriately deliver therapy, the receipt of regulatory approval for the FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor or any of our other product candidates or, if approved, the successful commercialization of such products, the risk of cessation or delay of any of the ongoing or planned clinical trials and/or our development of our product candidates, the risk that the results of previously conducted studies will not be repeated or observed in ongoing or future studies involving our product candidates, and the risk that the current COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Company’s device validation, drug stability testing, and other operations. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov, and as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

