Canon Medical Introduces New Services to Online Customer Portal, 360˚ Connect

Tustin, California, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TUSTIN, Calif., June , 2022 – Canon Medical Systems USA Inc., a commercial subsidiary of Canon Medical Systems Corporation and a global leader in innovative diagnostic imaging technology, today announces the addition of Cybersecurity Health Score and Utilization Management Dashboard to its online 360˚Connect customer portal for their customers. These two new additions are a part of Canon Medical’s general service agreement to customers nationwide.

Canon Medical Systems USA Inc. customers will have access to a utilization dashboard that provides key performance indicators powered by Glassbeam Clinsights™ for all their applicable Canon Medical assets. The dashboard includes data visibility and analysis, allowing radiology teams to optimize workflow, increase performance and make better-informed decisions throughout the patient's examination process.

In addition, Canon Medical Systems USA Inc. has implemented a Cybersecurity Health Score for InTouch Service Agreements and warranty customers that will be accessible at any time. The Cybersecurity Health Score implements a high-level calculation that evaluates the risk to the facility by providing both the vulnerability and threat vector of the assets.

“The new and distinct dashboard additions will be a valuable tool for better understanding exam trends, asset, and staff utilization. At the same time, the cybersecurity score provides additional measures to ensure complete visibility of the security implementation at all customer facilities”, stated Yuji Hamada, President and CEO, of Canon Medical Systems USA. “We are proud of our longstanding success in preventing malware intrusion of the medical devices under Canon’s care and providing our customers data they can truly rely on.”

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, molecular imaging, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions, including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort, and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand-in-hand with our partners - our medical, academic and research communities. We build relationships based on transparency, trust, and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.