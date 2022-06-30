CAPREIT Announces Appointment of Julian Schonfeldt as Chief Investment Officer

TORONTO, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Julian Schonfeldt as Chief Investment Officer effective in the third quarter of 2022. In this role, Mr. Schonfeldt will be responsible for leading CAPREIT’s strategic and growth initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, capital allocation, investment performance, and communication with key stakeholders.



Mr. Schonfeldt brings with him tremendous capital markets experience, having already been a trusted advisor to CAPREIT in his most recent role as Managing Director in the Real Estate Group at RBC Capital Markets. At RBC Capital Markets, Mr. Schonfeldt was responsible for equity and debt capital market transactions, mergers and acquisitions transactions, strategic advisory assignments, and the valuation of major assets and portfolios. Mr. Schonfeldt has raised over $15 billion of equity and debt capital and advised on over $10 billion of M&A transactions in the real estate industry. Mr. Schonfeldt holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Carleton University and holds his Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Chartered Business Valuator (CBV) and US Certified Professional Accountant (CPA) designations.

“Julian brings a unique skill set of strategic capital markets experience, including investment and capital allocation strategy, which will be invaluable to CAPREIT. His knowledge and experience complements well within our leadership group and I am extremely excited to have Julian be part of the team,” commented Mark Kenney, CAPREIT’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing. CAPREIT currently owns or has interests in approximately 67,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured housing community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands with approximately $18 billion of assets under management globally. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this press release that do not relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. These statements represent CAPREIT's intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings that can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.