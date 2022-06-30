KYN Capital Group Submits Koinfold Pay 2.0 App to 3rd Party Security and QA Team

CARSON CITY, NV, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (OTC:KYNC) is pleased to announce the delivery of Koinfold Pay 2.0 to our autonomous 3rd party Security and Quality Control testing group. KYN Capital Group will be releasing Koinfold Pay 2.0 after our 3rd party review and implementation of changes.

At KYNC security and privacy are main priorities. Our security policies and measures are constantly reviewed to ensure they are up to date and compliant with the industry standards.

For the protection of our shareholders and users the Koinfold Pay 2.0 app will not be ready for release on June 30th. Our app is going through a code review process. We have hired a security team that is working hand in hand with KYNC.

Blockchain bridges are a crucial piece of the cryptocurrency ecosystem which makes them prime targets for attacks. Successful attacks on “blockchain bridges” have become increasingly common over the past couple of years.

Our security team is obtaining visibility into our app security identifying potential weak areas vulnerable to attacks and KYNC is passing this to the app development team to quickly respond to security threats. KYNC will continue to perform static application security testing (SAST) on code changes to detect insecure code patterns as the Koinfold Pay 2.0 app grows and features are added.

“At KYN Capital Group, we are extremely excited to be near the end of our development and ultimate launch. We have decided to take this development to the next level of security in order to ensure our clients with a high end deliverable,” declared Rick Wilson, CEO.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC), a Nevada Corporation, is a leading holding company dedicated to being at the vanguard of its industry working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payment verticals. KYNC leverages the expertise of its highly skilled team & developers to create a cohesive force in formulating market and business strategies, ensuring that they remain ahead of the curve to carry the company forward in the marketplace.

About Pay.How

Pay.How developed by BW Property Management Group(Inc. Magazine’s Best in Business Gold Honoree) is licensed exclusively to KYN Capital Group. Pay.How converges peer-to-peer payments, merchant solutions, real estate, home services, ticketing to events, and ride sharing into a streamlined and rewarding experience. For more information, visit https://pay.how.

