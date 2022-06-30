SiTime Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 3, 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), the leader in precision timing, will announce its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after market close.



Rajesh Vashist, SiTime’s chief executive officer, and Art Chadwick, chief financial officer, will broadcast a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company’s results.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Advanced registration is required for dial-in participants. Please complete the linked registration form above to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call. The live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and archived for approximately 90 days in the investor relations section of the company’s website at investor.sitime.com.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the leader in precision timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

