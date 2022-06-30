N2Growth Expanding Executive Search & Leadership Advisory Operations Into Mexico, Acquires FluidMind Consulting

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2Growth Inc., a global leadership consulting and executive search firm, announced today the expansion to Mexico with its acquisition of the Mexican talent and leadership advisory firm, FluidMind Consulting, appointing Carlos Alfonso Gonzalez as Managing Partner. Carlos will be responsible for all operations in Mexico and neighboring countries and will report directly to Kelli Vukelic, Chief Executive Officer at N2Growth.

"In today's ultra competitive global climate, our clients entrust us to help them find top leaders who can build notable leadership teams who can drive exceptional performance from all corners of the globe, and Mexico is no exception." Mr. Gonzalez has extensive experience identifying talent in the Latin American region and has a track record of success serving clients globally, particularly in the technology and professional services industries. "Furthermore, FluidMind Consulting's leadership advisory practice was a perfect fit for our firm's mission and philosophy: to find the best leaders by first identifying their leadership DNA", said Kelli Vukelic, Chief Executive Officer at N2Growth.

The firm's new location will be headquartered in Mexico City and led by Mr. Carlos Alfonso Gonzalez, Founder of FluidMind and former Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart executive with over 20 years of professional experience in executive search, coaching, and leadership assessment. In 1998 he launched Korn Ferry Mexico's technology practice and led it for Latin America until 2009. He was a member of the company's global technology leadership council. He also headed the technology, telecom, media & entertainment practice at Spencer Stuart Mexico in 2011. He returned to Korn Ferry to lead the firm's strategic, global relationship with Microsoft. Throughout his career, he has placed, coached, and mentored professionals and corporate athletes throughout Latin America who have subsequently grown into continental and global roles.

Founded in 2018, FluidMind is an executive search and leadership advisory firm in Mexico City, MX, that Mr. Gonzalez founded. FluidMind's expertise is in executive search, executive assessment, talent solutions, and coaching at the C-Suite level. FluidMind made a name for itself by supporting organizations in evaluating talent and preparing businesses for the future of leadership, working with prominent brands, including Microsoft, Accenture, Diebold Nixdorf, Rackspace, Dell, NTT Ltd., and Pure Storage.

"This acquisition was destined to happen as there is full compatibility between both companies' values and philosophy on how to serve our clients best. It creates a platform for us to bring avant-garde solutions for highly-demanding clients who invest in attracting and developing leaders when talent is of the essence to crystallize their vision and make it actionable," said Carlos.

N2Growth's acquisition of FluidMind solidifies the firm's commitment to building and establishing permanent operations throughout Latin America and supporting our vast global network of premiere talent through retained search engagements, executive coaching, and leadership assessments.

Carlos will be establishing the new location with his partner Juan Carlos Gonzalez who is joining N2Growth as a Consultant in the Leadership Development & Assessment practice. Juan Carlos has been a pivotal player in executing crucial Leadership Development projects and a valuable contributor in coaching several country managers and C-suite executives in the technology and startup arena who are facing challenges engaging the newer generations.

N2Growth is a global leadership consulting and executive search firm, consistently ranked in the Top 10 of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms by Forbes. N2Growth serves more than 50 markets across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information visit www.n2growth.com.

