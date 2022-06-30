Barrel Energy Inc. Obtains Pink Current Status

Las Vegas, Nevada, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrel Energy Inc. (the “Company” or “Barrel”) (OTC: BRLL) is pleased to announce that its status has been updated to Pink Current from Pink Limited by OTC Markets.



As stated by the company in a previous tweet, Barrel management has begun the process to complete Form 15C-211 to get solicited quotations, as well as removing the CTO in Canada.

Barrel Energy is focused on several ventures within the rapidly growing green energy and battery metals sector with our focus on the rapid development of valuable production opportunities throughout North America and abroad. Barrel Energy is involved in the acquisition and exploration of Lithium and battery metals to support the Electric Vehicle (EV) market. At present we also hold an important joint venture agreement to advance technologies and processes for recycling of EV batteries.

We are eagerly anticipating an update for our shareholders on the MOU with Roshan Energy Technologies Pvt. Ltd (“Roshan”), located in the tech capital of Hyderabad, India, for Lithium Battery development and production in India and North America which was signed back in 2021, along with our progress in lithium exploration and development.

Please visit our new website www.barrel.energy and our twitter www.twitter.com/barrelenergy for more updates.

About Barrel: Barrel Energy Inc., (OTC Markets: BRLL) is focused on several ventures within the energy and minerals sector and the rapid development of valuable production opportunities throughout North America.

Contact:

Harp Sangha/Chairman

+17025952247/ sanghaharp1964@gmail.com

www.barrel.energy

