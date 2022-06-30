Nemaura Medical Reports Financial Results and Provides Business Update for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

Loughborough, England, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing a daily disposable, wearable glucose sensor and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today provides a business update and releases its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.



Corporate Highlights for FY2022:

Commenced shipments of sugarBEAT ® continuous glucose monitor (CGM) devices to its UK licensee, MySugarWatch Limited (“MSWL”), previously DB Ethitronix Limited. MSWL commenced mass educational and awareness campaigns to physicians in the UK via a leading professional publication and direct to consumer via national papers with daily circulation exceeding 1.2 million

Recognized $503,906 in revenue for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

Signed a global commercial contract with MySugarWatch DuoPack Limited. Under terms of the deal, the Nemaura’s CGMs and sensors will be provided as Duo-Packs with prescription-only medicines that are widely prescribed for people with Type 2 diabetes. The initial Duo-Pack presentation will be launched as the first of these medicines loses its patent protection in the UK in the calendar fourth quarter of 2022. Over 2 million prescriptions are written for these medicines in the top 3 EU countries (by GDP) alone, representing a significant opportunity

Launched beta trials of a metabolic health program using a body-worn glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application, intended for employers and insurers as well as direct to consumer, as a form of wellness and preventative medicine platform

Tiger Partners Trading LLC, an investment advisor to Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management family office, acquired a 3.1% equity stake in the Company in February 2022

Appointed Dr. Arash Ghadar as Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Ghadar has taken the lead in supporting the commercial supply of product to our current and future licensees and global distributors

Completed two FDA audits in relation to the Company’s previous PMA submission and is continuing the dialogue with the FDA in relation to the PMA submission



“On the heels of successfully commercializing sugarBEAT® in fiscal 2022 and recognizing our first revenue from our UK licensee MySugarWatch Limited, our primary goal in fiscal 2023 is to expand our revenue by supporting the launch effort of MySugarWatch Limited in the UK. We expect additional purchase orders to support the UK launch, as well as the anticipated Duo-Pack launch later in calendar 2022. MySugarWatch Limited has already begun mass advertising through education and awareness campaigns to healthcare professionals and direct to consumers through the national press,” commented Dr. Faz Chowdhury, CEO of Nemaura.

“Furthermore, we are exploring additional new channels in other territories with our technology platform. We have also started to engage with large scale manufacturers to enable us to meet the strong worldwide diabetic monitoring demand, and any appreciable scale we can build in our business should be meaningful to shareholder value. We look forward to updating investors with additional corporate highlights as they unfold,” concluded Dr. Chowdhury.

FY2022 Financial Summary:

The fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 marked a pivotal milestone for the Company, as it commenced deliveries of sugarBEAT ® to MSWL pursuant to the initial order placed in April 2021

to MSWL pursuant to the initial order placed in April 2021 Research and development expenses were consistent with the prior year at approximately $1.5 million. The Company’s historically more significant research and development expenses relating to clinical trials and improvements made to the sugarBEAT ® device began to flatten out over the 2022 fiscal year

device began to flatten out over the 2022 fiscal year General and administrative expenses were $6,173,049 and $3,032,138 for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. These expenses consisted of fees for legal, professional, consultancy, audit services, investor relations, insurance, advertising, and general and operational wages. The year-over-year increase in expenses were driven predominantly by increased wages, as the Company has increased headcount to support the operational scale-up process across both its UK and U.S. teams



About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT® and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT™ combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT®diabetes program that is currently undergoing pilot studies.

Additionally, Nemaura has launched a beta trial of Miboko, a metabolic health and well-being program using a non-invasive glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application that helps a user understand how certain foods and lifestyle habits can impact one’s overall metabolic health and well-being. Nemaura believes that up to half the population could benefit from a sensor and program that monitors metabolic health and well-being.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

NEMAURA MEDICAL INC. Consolidated Balance Sheet





As of March 31, As of March 31, 2022

($) 2021

($) ASSETS Current assets: Cash 17,749,233 31,865,371 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 750,167 1,269,513 Accounts receivable – related party 101,297 - Inventory 1,487,771 850,622 Total current assets 20,088,468 33,985,506 Other assets: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 532,508 202,145 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 1,480,980 1,055,256 Total other assets 2,013,488 1,257,401 Total assets 22,101,956 35,242,907 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 136,310 253,694 Liability due to related parties - 148,795 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 998,622 180,522 Notes payable, current portion 19,188,724 5,733,370 Deferred revenue 259,256 103,470 Total current liabilities 20,582,912 6,419,881 Non-current portion of notes payable - 19,188,724 Non-current portion of deferred revenue 1,052,960 1,276,130 Total liabilities 21,635,872 26,884,735 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.001 - authorized: 42,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 24,102,866 and 22,941,157 as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 24,103 22,941 Additional paid-in capital 38,295,775 32,044,335 Accumulated deficit (37,731,476 ) (23,844,671 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (122,318 ) 135,567 Total stockholders’ equity 466,084 8,358,172 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 22,101,956 35,242,907

NEMAURA MEDICAL INC. Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss





Years Ended March 31, 2022

($) 2021

($) Sales 503,906 - Cost of Sales (344,300 ) - Gross Profit 159,606 - Operating expenses: Research and development 1,556,988 1,554,603 General and administrative 6,173,049 3,032,138 Total operating expenses 7,730,037 4,586,741 Loss from operations (7,570,431 ) (4,586,741 ) Interest expense (6,666,630 ) (2,007,687 ) Loss before income tax benefit (14,237,061 ) (6,594,428 ) Provision for income tax benefit 350,256 335,832 Net loss (13,886,805 ) (6,258,596 ) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustment (257,885 ) 472,559 Comprehensive loss (14,144,690 ) (5,786,037 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.59 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 23,383,758 22,283,377

NEMAURA MEDICAL INC. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





Year Ended March 31, 2022

($) 2021

($) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss (13,886,805 ) (6,258,596 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 229,810 98,075 Accretion of debt discount 6,666,630 2,007,687 Mark-to-market foreign exchange revaluation 440,196 - Stock-based compensation 220,917 113,171 Changes in assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other receivables 519,346 (767,050 ) Inventory (637,149 ) (564,313 ) Accounts payable (117,384 ) (39,914 ) Accounts receivable – related party (250,092 ) (681,298 ) Other liabilities and accrued expenses 310,490 94,141 Net cash used in operating activities (6,504,041 ) (5,998,097 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capitalized patent costs (83,691 ) (81,952 ) Purchase of property and equipment (481,718 ) (90,730 ) Capitalized software development costs (391,073 ) (663,758 ) Net cash used in investing activities (956,482 ) (836,440 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,118,792 15,750,672 Costs incurred in relation to equity financing (50,765 ) (957,193 ) Proceeds from warrant exercise 2,963,658 400,503 Proceeds from issuance of notes payable - 25,000,000 Debt issuance costs paid - (1,525,035 ) Repayments of notes payable (12,400,000 ) (600,000 ) Repayments of insurance financing - (82,555 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,368,315 ) 37,986,392 Net (decrease) increase in cash (13,828,838 ) 31,151,855 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (287,300 ) 607,409 Cash at beginning of year 31,865,371 106,107 Cash at end of year 17,749,233 31,865,371 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities:



Prepayment of equity compensation - $ 50,000 Licenses acquired through stock issuance - $ 100,000 Monitoring fees added to notes payable $ 2,764,775 $ 718,661

