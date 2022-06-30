CEX.IO Named Best Exchange by Hedgeweek in Inaugural European Digital Assets Awards

LONDON, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects people and businesses to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance, has been named Best Exchange in the 2022 Hedgeweek European Digital Assets Awards. The award recognizes excellence among fund managers and service providers in the digital assets space. Over 9,900 Hedgeweek subscribers holding the titles of Managers, Investors and Service Providers cast their votes.

Rich Evans, Managing Director of CEX.IO Prime was on hand to accept the award on behalf of the organization.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Hedgeweek and its readers as the Best Exchange in this year’s European Digital Asset Awards. It’s a nice validation of the value CEX.IO offers, serving as a seasoned guide for sophisticated investors and advisors as they navigate the growing digital economy,” said Evans. “As overall adoption of cryptocurrency continues its upward trajectory, CEX.IO is committed to breaking down the barriers to entry by leading in both industry innovation and investor education.”

A multi-functional cryptocurrency exchange established in 2013, CEX.IO has always chosen a regulated path. With a mission to provide a gateway into the world of an open financial system, the company is committed to compliance with evolving global regulatory requirements and financial industry standards.

This award is the latest in a series of high-profile, third-party honors for CEX.IO in 2022. The organization was recently ranked the 9th Best Cryptocurrency Exchange by CryptoCompare, designated by Forbes as a top 20 Best Global Crypto Exchange, named ”Best Overall DeFi Platform” in the FinTech Breakthrough Awards, and was a Hedgeweek finalist for Best Exchange in the U.S. Digital Assets Awards earlier this year.

ABOUT CEX.IO

Founded in 2013, CEX.IO works to connect people and businesses with opportunities in cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance. Our global ecosystem includes a market-leading exchange and offers 360-degree services to crypto market participants, including retail and enterprise crypto holders, as well as professional traders and financial institutions. The dedicated CEX.IO team includes over 400 global professionals across offices in the U.K., U.S., Portugal, Gibraltar and Cyprus. For more information, visit CEX.IO.