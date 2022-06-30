ENZO Launches the Ultimate Roommate and Home Sharing App

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aiming to minimize household conflict, ENZO launches the most intuitive and comprehensive chore-sharing app on the market. It's a free resource that anyone can access.

ENZO is an end-to-end solution. The brain and heart of this innovation is Olivier Bernal, and its headquarters are in France. Olivier saw the need for a new way of doing chore sharing, one that would help families and casual flatmates create a more harmonious living environment. Throughout the months of development and brainstorming, Enzo's mission became clearer. The real need wasn't just about providing a comprehensive solution - from bills to dishes - for house-sharing but rather restoring peace to households.

With Enzo, users can schedule and assign any type of task, whether daily chores or a monthly bathroom clean-up. Parents or roommates can cycle through different chores and assignees, making sure everyone does their fair share and knows exactly what is expected of them and when. In practice, this means fewer misunderstandings and fights about doing dishes or taking out the trash.

The app helps users organize tasks and set expectations. What's more, features empower users to figure out splitting bills, whether for electricity, a joint birthday gift or a restaurant bill. Users add the details to the app and Enzo tracks what everyone has paid and can send reminders to the more forgetful.

Enzo eliminates the need for uncomfortable conversations about chores or unpaid bills after a hard day's work or a long study session. No one wants to start a confrontation in their spare time. Unfortunately, both family dynamics and roommate situations can become more explosive simply by broaching these topics at the wrong time.

The best way to avoid conflict and improve living arrangements is to prepare and organize. Enzo is specially designed to take care of all pressure points that can cause strain on domestic relationships and avoid the anxiety that comes with confrontation.

"We understand how valuable a stress-free home can be. I wanted to create a tool that would truly contribute to a more relaxed home environment," says Founder and CEO Olivier Bernal.

Enzo is the best roommate chore app for home management and household chores. Users can:

Add roommates

Set up tasks

Create events

Share expenses

They manage it all in one convenient and easy-to-use app. Enzo can make living together easier and simplify daily chores.

Enzo is available on both Android & iOS. When users download the app, access to features is determined by the version users opt for.

Get in touch with the team for press, inquiries or feedback at olivier@enzo-app.co

