Altus Welcomes Wai-Fong Au and Carolyn Schuetz to Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 30, 2022 -- Altus Group Limited ("Altus" or "the Company") (TSX: AIF), a market leading Intelligence as a Service provider to the global commercial real estate industry, is pleased to welcome two new independent directors, Wai-Fong Au and Carolyn Schuetz, to its Board of Directors.



Ms. Au is a seasoned financial services executive with over 40 years of global experience, including over 25 years serving on boards with notable expertise in the areas of audit and risk. Throughout her career, she held senior positions for a number of leading financial services firms, including at Barclays, RSA and Hill Samuel. She also held a number of advisory roles for China Construction Bank, Accenture and multiple FinTech start-ups. She currently serves on the boards of Markel International and Markel Syndicate 3000, Equifax, Computershare Investor Services plc and Ascot Lloyd, an Oaktree Capital investment. Ms. Au holds a Master’s degree in Auditing and Management from the University of London, and is a Fellow Chartered Management Accountant.

Ms. Schuetz is an accomplished executive with more than 30 years of global experience in financial services. Having spent 16 years at HSBC, most recently as the Chief Operating Officer for Group Retail Banking and Wealth Management, she brings deep operational expertise and a proven track record of delivering large-scale transformational change in complex, highly regulated industries. She currently serves on the board of OakNorth Bank plc, a UK-regulated private FinTech bank. Ms. Schuetz holds a Bachelor of Mathematics from University of Waterloo, is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has an MBA from Stanford.

Altus’ new Board members bring unique perspectives from their international experience and Board leadership with deep expertise in audit, finance, governance, operations, risk management and strategy. Both Ms. Au and Ms. Schuetz have proven track records in leading transformational change strategies that have delivered sustainable profitable growth and stakeholder value. They join existing Board members Raymond Mikulich (Chairman), Angela Brown, Colin Dyer, Anthony Gaffney, Michael Gordon, Anthony Long, Diane MacDiarmid, and Janet Woodruff.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are delighted to welcome Wai-Fong and Carolyn to our Board,” said Mr. Mikulich. “With the Company being at an inflection point in its strategic plan, we have prioritized board composition to ensure we have the right skills and new perspectives to complement existing skillsets on our Board as we work to enhance long term value for our stakeholders. Together, they bring a wealth of knowledge and decades of experience spanning business transformations, corporate governance, operations, finance and accounting, and risk management.”

About Altus Group

Altus Group provides the global commercial real estate industry with vital actionable intelligence solutions driven by our de facto standard ARGUS technology, unparalleled asset level data, and market leading expertise. A market leader in providing Intelligence as a Service, Altus Group empowers CRE professionals to make well-informed decisions with greater speed and scale to maximize returns and reduce risk. Trusted by most of the world’s largest CRE leaders, our solutions for the valuation, performance, and risk management of CRE assets are integrated into workflows critical to success across the CRE value chain. Founded in 2005, Altus Group is a global company with approximately 2,600 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

