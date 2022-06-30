AgileThought Names Gonzalo Mones Cazon as Chief People Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgileThought, Inc. ("AgileThought" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGIL), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next-generation technologies, is pleased to announce that Gonzalo Mones Cazon has been appointed as the Company’s Chief People Officer (CPO), effective July 4, 2022. Mr. Mones brings with him deep knowledge and passion for the entire talent lifecycle and over 15 years serving the IT Services industry within their people organizations. Gonzalo was most recently Head of People at Wildlife Studios. He previously worked at Globant, where he was one of the primary architects of Globant's global hiring, training, and retention infrastructure, helping the company pursue an aggressive revenue growth strategy.

“Gonzalo is a proven talent leader with exposure to global organizations. He brings extensive experience and a unique perspective to the future of the talent lifecycle and will harness the team’s power and creativity to build an exceptional experience for current and future AgileThinkers and the Clients they serve,” said Manuel Senderos, AgileThought CEO. “I look forward to partnering with Gonzalo on this vision as we continue building a world class ecosystem for talented technologists to thrive in our environment and achieve our goal of leading the market through digital transformation.”

“I admire the growth AgileThought has achieved and the vision the leaders have to become the market leader in digital transformation services. This vision cannot be achieved without an extraordinary talent experience and strategic, cohesive culture, and I am extremely honored to build on the foundation that has already been started,” commented Mr. Mones. “I look forward to partnering with Manuel and the rest of the leadership team to help drive the talent strategy and enable long-term value for shareholders.”

Prior to his role at Wildlife Studios, Mr. Mones served in various leadership roles within the IT Services industry. He has been leading teams all around the globe (America, Middle East, Africa and Asia) for over 15 years and spent most of his career working for Latin-American Unicorns helping them to organically scale their teams while implementing new business processes and aligning operations with company values. This appointment is part of the strategy AgileThought has been implementing to strengthen its leadership talent, accelerate growth, expand margins, and achieve and maintain technology leadership in the Digital Services market.

Mr. Mones studied Psychology at UCA and complimented his studies with a General Management program (PDD) delivered by IAE Business School.

