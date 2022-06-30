Reneo Pharmaceuticals to Present Data from Phase 1 REN001 Limb Immobilization Study at the 17th International Congress on Neuromuscular Diseases (ICNMD 2022)

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPHM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, today announced that data from the Company’s Phase 1 leg immobilization study of REN001 in healthy volunteers has been accepted for presentation at the 17th International Congress on Neuromuscular Diseases (ICNMD 2022) being held in Brussels, Belgium July 5-9, 2022.



In the study, REN001 was safe and well tolerated. Compared to placebo, REN001 prevented muscle atrophy, promoted faster recovery of muscle strength, and increased transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial biogenesis and function.

Presentation:

Treatment with REN001, a Novel PPARδ Agonist, Compared to Placebo, Preserves Muscle Strength and Promotes Recovery of Muscle Atrophy After Prolonged Leg Immobilization in Healthy Male Adults

Date & Time:

Friday, July 8, 2022 at 5:00 pm CEST (8:00 am PT)

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Our lead product candidate, REN001, is a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ). REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function and increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria.

About REN001

REN001 is a potent and selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ) agonist currently in clinical development for two rare genetic mitochondrial diseases that typically present with myopathy and have high unmet medical needs: primary mitochondrial myopathies (PMM) (STRIDE Study) and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD). For more information on REN001 clinical trials, please see clinicaltrials.gov.

About PMM

PMM are a group of disorders caused by genetic mutations within the mitochondrial DNA or nuclear DNA that affect the activity of enzymes or other proteins in the mitochondria. In PMM these genetic alterations hamper the ability of mitochondria to generate energy from nutrient sources, resulting in energy deficits that are most pronounced in tissues with high energy demand such as muscle, brain, and heart. The symptoms of PMM include muscle weakness or exercise intolerance, movement disorder, deafness, blindness, and droopy eyelids among others. The prognosis for these disorders ranges in severity from progressive weakness to death.

About STRIDE

STRIDE is a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b clinical trial designed to assess the efficacy and safety of 100 mg REN001 administered orally once daily to patients with PMM. Approximately 200 adult PMM patients with alterations in mitochondrial DNA and a history of myopathy are expected to be enrolled into STRIDE. The primary efficacy endpoint of the trial is the change from baseline in the distance walked during a 12-minute walk test (12MWT) after 24 weeks of treatment. Secondary efficacy endpoints include safety, and patient reported outcomes including changes from baseline in the Modified Fatigue Impact Scale (MFIS), Patient Global Impression of Change scale (PGIC), and other patient-reported outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statements

