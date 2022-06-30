Brake Fluid Market 2022 Leading Manufacturers, Business Demand, Regions, Dynamics, Industry Growth Rate, Size and Share Forecast to 2028

Pune, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brake fluid is a type of hydraulic fluid used in hydraulic brake and hydraulic clutch applications in automotive, motorcycles, light trucks, Agriculture Vehicles, off-highway, motorsport, etc. It is used to transfer force into pressure, and to amplify braking force.

The Global Brake Fluid Market Size was estimated at USD 1690.62 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1995.94 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.40% during the forecast period.





BP

Exxon Mobil

Total

BASF

CCI

Chevron

CNPC

Dupont

Repsol

Fuchs

Prestone

Bosch

Valvoline

Sinopec Lubricant

Morris

Motul

HKS

Granville

Gulf

DOT 3

DOT 4

DOT 5

DOT 5.1

Automotive OEM

Automotive Aftermarket

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth

South America (Brazil etc.) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth

