CLA and Evelyn Partners Announce New Global Organization, CLA Global

New York and London, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the 8th largest accounting firm in the United States, and Evelyn Partners, the UK’s leading integrated wealth management and professional services group, announced the formation of a new multinational organization — CLA Global Limited (CLA Global) — of which CLA and Evelyn Partners are founding members.

CLA Global is significant to the broader industry, filling a gap among top global organizations with its keen focus on fast-growing, innovative, and dynamic middle-market cross-border businesses, while also concentrating on assisting international public interest and listed entities.

“This is the next generation of growth for us,” said Jen Leary, CEO, CLA. “We saw an opportunity to collaborate and build a global organization different from any other in our world today. We are fundamentally investing in our people, giving them opportunities on a grander scale. What we are creating is exciting for our clients and our team.”

Together, CLA Global network firms CLA and Evelyn Partners — which was created from the merger of Tilney and Smith & Williamson — provide services to more than 10,000 international clients operating in more than 100 countries. This size and reach is expected to elevate CLA Global as a top 15 global accounting and advisory organization.

CLA Global expects to announce additional high-profile counterparts and member firms in 2022.

“There are many synergies between CLA and Evelyn Partners,” said Andrew Wilkes, incoming chief professional services director, Evelyn Partners. “Both of our firms are energized by working with private clients and their business interests and invest a lot in creating opportunities to grow our clients and our people.”

CLA Global officially launches on July 1, 2022. Joe Kask from CLA and Sancho Simmonds from Evelyn Partners make up the office of the CEO for CLA Global.

Visit CLAglobal.com for more information.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 7,500 people, 121 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

About Evelyn Partners

Evelyn Partners is the UK’s leading integrated wealth management and professional services group, created following the merger of Tilney and Smith & Williamson. With £55.8 billion of assets under management (as at 31 March 2022), it ranks as the second largest UK wealth manager measured by EBITDA and the sixth largest professional services firm ranked by fee income (source: Accountancy Age 50+50 rankings, 2021).

It has a network of offices across 27 towns and cities in the UK, as well as the Republic of Ireland and the Channel Islands. Through its operating companies, the Group offers an extensive range of financial and professional services to individuals, family trusts, professional intermediaries, charities and businesses.

Evelyn Partners’ purpose is to ‘place the power of good advice into more hands’, and it is uniquely well-placed to support clients with both their personal financial affairs and their business interests. Evelyn Partner’s personal wealth management services include financial planning, investment management and advice, personal tax advice and, through Bestinvest, an award-winning online investment service for self-directed investors. For businesses, its wide range of services includes assurance and accounting, business tax advice, employee benefits, forensic advice, fund administration, fund governance, recovery and restructuring and transaction services.

For further information please visit: www.evelyn.com

About CLA Global

CLA Global Limited (CLA Global) is a worldwide organization of independent accounting and advisory firms. CLA Global member firm professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and advisory services to help guide organizations and individuals through the increasingly complex global business and financial environment. For more information, visit CLAglobal.com.

