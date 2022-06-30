Automotive HUD Market Size Worth $3.31Bn by 2028 at 17.7% CAGR, Driven by Semi-Autonomous & Electric Vehicles, Led by APAC Region (40% Market Share in 2021), Delve Deeper Insights by The Insight Partners

New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Automotive HUD Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Combiner HUD and Windshield HUD), Technology [Conventional HUD and Augmented reality HUD (AR HUD)], and Vehicle Type [Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)]”, the windshield HUD segment led the market in 2021. HUD on the windshield is a cutting-edge technology. It is available as a standard feature on some premium car models and as an optional feature on others in the luxury and mid-segment segments. Tier-1 suppliers including Continental, Nippon Seiki, and Denso are concentrating on lowering the cost of the windshield HUD so that it may be placed on a variety of bigger mid-segment vehicles.





Automotive HUD Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1.24 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 3.31 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 166 No. Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 79 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Technology, and Vehicle Type Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Automotive HUD Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Continental AG; Denso Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Harman International; Yazaki Corporation; Valeo; Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd; Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH; HUDWAY, LLC; and Japan Display Inc are among the key players in the automotive HUD market. The leading companies are focusing on expanding and diversifying their presence in automotive HUD market and acquire a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.





In January 2022, Continental announced the development of new HUDs for trams to help make traffic safer by adding extra safety and comfort features.

In 2022, Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd opened a new factory NIPPON SEIKI POLAND Sp. Z o.o. in Lodz, the Republic of Poland.

Vehicle head-up displays (HUDs) are among the most recent advancements in advanced driver aid systems (ADAS). The car HUD help drivers stay more focused on the road by safely displaying speed, warning signals, and other critical vehicle and navigation information on the windshield, directly in the line of sight of the driver. In addition, the car HUD system will be one of the best safety systems if it is combined with onboard cameras and adaptive cruise control. Furthermore, by connecting the HUD units with a vehicle's GPS systems, the driver is aided with maps, turning details, and speed-limit and traffic-sign information on the windshield. Blind-spot detection warnings can also appear on the auto-HUD for ADAS.





Vehicle buyers are getting increasingly concerned about the safety of passengers and vehicles. The goal of regulatory authorities worldwide is to increase automobile safety. More than 1.35 million people die in traffic accidents worldwide as per the report published on Road Safety in 2018 by Global Status Report. According to studies, road traffic injuries will become the world's fifth-largest cause of death by 2030. One of the leading causes of these collisions is driver distraction. According to the National Center for Statistics and Analysis (NCSA), roughly 9 people are killed, and more than 1,000 are wounded every day in crashes in the US. Using head-up displays can prevent accidents caused by driver distraction caused by monitoring in-vehicle displays.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automotive HUD Market:

In Europe, the COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on different countries; only selective countries witnessed the rise in the number of cases and subsequently attracted strict, as well as prolonged, lockdown periods or social restrictions. However, Western European countries such as Germany, France, Russia, and the UK have seen a comparatively modest decrease in their growth activities because of their strong healthcare systems. The governments of these countries have been investing significantly to make the diagnosis and treatment of the disease more effective and less time-consuming. The major vehicle handling ports in Europe experienced a decline in volumes by a 25–33% on average, with some noticeable variations in either direction (i.e., import and export). For example, Kuehne + Nagel International AG has built world-class competence in industry and product-specific supply chain services.





Integration of Connective Technology to Propel Automotive HUD Market Growth in Coming Years:

Augmented reality (AR) is a rapidly evolving technology that draws attention due to its capacity to overlay digital things in consumers’ environments. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating AR and artificial intelligence (AI) into HUDs to increase safety and visibility in autonomous vehicles. When used in conjunction with existing holographic HUDs, AR has the potential to improve functionality by overlaying navigational signs and other barriers with color-coded strips and other indicators. The incorporation of AR in HUDs is anticipated to gain popularity in the coming years as manufacturers continuously attempt to improve the driving experience. Growing public awareness of enhanced safety features and control modules in automobiles is likely to fuel this trend, and as installation prices decrease, more manufacturers are expected to use this technology.

Automotive HUD Market: Technology Overview

The automotive HUD market is segmented into conventional HUD and augmented reality HUD (AR HUD). The automotive HUD market growth is attributed to technological developments in the automobile cockpit electronics of current generation, as well as the growing trend of connected and autonomous vehicles. The traditional HUDs are being transformed to AR HUDs. The AR HUD overlays virtual imagery that appears to be a part of the driving scenario outside the vehicle.





