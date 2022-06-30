Game Engines Market 2022 Leading Manufacturers, Business Demand, Regions, Dynamics, Industry Growth Rate, Size and Share Forecast to 2028

Pune, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A game engine is a software framework designed for the creation and development of video games. Developers use them to create games for consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

The Global Game Engines Market Size was estimated at USD 2910.00 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6803.79 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.90% during the forecast period.



Game Engines Market Report Covers the Following Manufacturers:

Unity Technologies

Epic Games

Chukong Tech

Crytek

Valve

YoYo Games

The Game Creators

Marmalade Tech

Idea Fabrik

Leadwerks Software

Sony

Amazon

GameSalad

Scirra

Corona Labs (Organization)

Silicon Studio

Garage Games

Briar Wallace

The OGRE Team

Godot Engine

Mario Zechner

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Market segmentation creates subsets of a market based on product type, end user or application, Geographic, and other factor. By understanding the market segments, decision maker can leverage this targeting in product, sales, and marketing strategies. Market segments can power your product development cycles by informing how you create product offerings for different segments.

Market Segmentation by Type:

3D Game Engines

2.5D Game Engines

2D Game Engines

Market Segmentation by Application:

Computer Games

Mobile Games

Regions Covered in Game Engines Market Report:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth

South America (Brazil etc.) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries) Market Size Y-O-Y Growth

