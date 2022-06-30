Lincoln Tech Enters Partnership with AkzoNobel Coatings, Inc. as the School’s Exclusive Provider of Automotive Paints & Coatings

Parsippany, NJ, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, has entered into an agreement with AkzoNobel Coatings, Inc. Lincoln Tech’s Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology programs across the country will utilize paints and refinish coatings solely from AkzoNobel, as the two organizations strengthen their partnership following the opening of the Kindig Academy at Lincoln Tech in Denver, CO. AkzoNobel also partners with Dave Kindig of Kindig-It Design to produce the custom Modern Classikk paint line.

Kindig’s Modern Classikk line is derived from AkzoNobel’s Sikkens refinish brand, the brand that will be used at the Kindig Academy. Lincoln Tech campuses offering collision repair career training will have the opportunity to receive products from either Sikkens or Lesonal, another premium AkzoNobel brand.

“AkzoNobel’s Sikkens and Lesonal product lines are known as two of the finest brands in the paint and refinish market,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “For our students to have access to hands-on experience using these products will be an incredible benefit to them as they train for careers in today’s collision repair industry. We are excited and grateful to be able to take our relationship with AkzoNobel to this exciting next level.”

“We are thrilled to enter this extended partnership with Lincoln Tech,” says John Griffin, Regional Commercial Director - AkzoNobel Automotive & Specialty Coatings, Americas, and President - AkzoNobel, Inc. “Training and supporting new technicians is of critical importance in the collision repair industry, and Lincoln Tech is one of the best at doing just that.”

The Sikkens and Lesonal brands have been preferred choices of hands-on metalworkers and collision repair specialists for more than 225 years and 160 years, respectively. In addition to supplying paint products and application equipment, AkzoNobel’s proprietary color-matching software MIXITTM will also be available to Lincoln Tech students. These software programs, including the Sikkens CARBEAT® visual management system, improve production and cycle times by up to 12% -- an invaluable asset to modern-day collision repair and refinishing facilities.

As part of Lincoln Tech’s collision repair and refinishing career training, students gain hands-on experience repainting panels and other auto body components and also applying airbrush artwork to unique project cars that allow them to showcase their creative flair. Training combines the technical aspects of assessing collision damage, using computerized equipment to realign frames, and using body hammers and paint-less dent repair techniques to repair panels with the artistic side of customizing paint work to produce eye-catching restorations.

Lincoln Tech offers collision repair career training at its campuses in Denver, CO; East Windsor, CT; Grand Prairie, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Melrose Park, IL; and Nashville, TN. With more than 150,000 openings projected for skilled, trained collision repair and refinishing professionals across the country by 2030*, graduates of Lincoln Tech’s program will bring in-demand skills into the workforce. By partnering with AkzoNobel, Lincoln is enhancing the value and visibility of its diplomas and degrees, positioning graduates for better opportunities with potential employers.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

AkzoNobel supplies the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities – and the environment – are increasingly relying on. That’s why everything we do starts with People. Planet. Paint. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Sikkens, Dulux, International, and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. We’re active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It’s what you’d expect from a pioneering paints company that’s committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

For more information, please visit www.akzonobel.com.