Video Analytics Market Attracts Prominent Growth Prospects with Rise in Urban Population Globally, Says TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) expects the global video analytics market to expand at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.



The study by TMR provides exhaustive analysis of the growth drivers, restraints, R&Ds, and challenges in the video analytics market. Moreover, this report enlightens readers on video analytics trends and recent developments in the video surveillance and analytics market.

Companies in the video analytics market are executing different strategies such as collaborations, new product launches, and acquisitions in order to stay ahead of the competition. Moreover, players in the video analytics market are investing heavily in order to develop technologically advanced products. Such factors are bolstering the global market for video analytics.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=690

Video Analytics Market: Key Findings

Video content analytics, when incorporated with the existing surveillance system, help in automating the management and monitoring of video feed. Hence, this technology offers real-time video analysis together with improved security, reporting, and monitoring. The adoption of video analysis software is being increasing in a wide range of end-use industries including the healthcare, retail, and security owing to its ability to ensure security and safety of the visitors and staff. This factor, in turn, is leading to revenue-generation opportunities in the video analytics market.

Over the period of past few years, there has been a rise in the urban population around the world. The Department of Economics and Social Affairs, United Nations, notes that approximately 68% of the worldwide population is anticipated to live in urban areas by 2025. Hence, the task of monitoring public places and analysis of the data has become critical. As a result, the use of next-gen technological solutions is being increasing in order to secure smart cities and urban spaces. Such solutions are gaining traction owing to their ability to improve the safety levels in cities and assist to deal with different challenges such as citizen security, transportation system management, and advancements in the emergency response systems. Hence, rise in the adoption of these technological innovations is expected to lead to the video analytics market share gain a valuation of US$ 37.85 Bn by 2031.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=690

Video Analytics Market: Growth Boosters

Increasing investments by government authorities of developed and developing nations in smart city projects is creating profitable opportunities for video analytics companies

Rise in the urban populace across developed and developing countries is propelling the market for video analytics

Video Analytics Market: Regional Analysis

The video analytics market in North America is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period owing to many factors including the existence of many leading companies and rise in the adoption of video analytics integrated with next-gen technologies in varied industries from Canada and the U.S.

The Asia Pacific video analytics market is prognosticated to expand at promising pace during the forecast period due to increase in the use of cutting-edge surveillance systems in national security of countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Moreover, the Asia pacific market is being driven by increase in the adoption of smart cities in the region.

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=690

Video Analytics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

VCA Technology Ltd.

ISS Corp.

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Genetec Inc.

AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd

IntelliVision

IBM Corporation

Axis Communications AB.

Atos SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

Avigilon Corporation

Senstar Corporation



Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=690

Video Analytics Market Segmentation

Component

Software

Services

Professional

Managed

Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

People & Object Recognition

License Plate Recognition

Incident Detection

Traffic Monitoring

Facial Recognition

Others

End-use Industry

Government (City Surveillance, Critical Infra, Law Enforce)

Retail

Logistics & Transportation

Hospitality & Entertainment

BFSI

Others (Manufacturing, Education, Healthcare)

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Browse Latest It & Telecom Industry Research Reports by TMR

Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market - The video surveillance and VSaaS market is expected to be valued at US$ 41.2 Bn in 2019 and reach a value of US$ 132 Bn by 2027

Video Conferencing Market - The global video conferencing market was valued at US$ 6 Bn in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9% from 2020 to 2030, reaching US$ ~16 Bn by the end of the forecast period

Video on Demand Market - Video on Demand Market to Reach US$ 145,647.0 Mn by 2030, expand at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2020 to 2030

Lease Accounting and Management Software Market - Lease accounting and management software market is anticipated to clock a robust CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Investor ESG Software Market - INVESTOR ESG SOFTWARE MARKET is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. It is expected to cross US$ 2.54 Bn by 2031.

Building Information Modelling (BIM) Extraction Software Market - building information modelling (BIM) extraction software market is projected to reach US$ 470.70 Mn with CAGR of 12.6% by 2031.

Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market - Inventory optimization software and services market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% with US$ 11 Bn during the forecast period.

Warranty Management Software Market - warranty management software market is projected to exceed the value of US$ 12.68 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com