Strong Studios and The Cartel Announce Start of Production on New Supernatural Thriller Series, Safehaven, in Winnipeg Canada

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong Studios, Inc. (“Strong Studios”), a subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc.’s (“Ballantyne” or the “Company”; NYSE American: BTN) Strong Entertainment segment, and The Cartel announced today the start of production on Monday, June 20th in Winnipeg, Canada on its new supernatural thriller series, Safehaven.

Safehaven was created by James Seale (30 Below, Throttle) who will serve as showrunner with Kaare Andrews (V Wars, Aftermath, Van Helsing, Mech X-4) on board to direct. The 10 episode series is set to star newcomers Georgie Murphy (Christmas by the Book) and Gino Anania (Skymed, The Porter, Kiss Before Christmas), along with the multi-award-winning Bob Frazer (Drinkwater, The Cannon, Finding Mr. Right, Girlfriend Experience, The X-Files).

Safehaven tells the story of high school comic artist Jenna Frost (Murphy), who must uncover the truth after horrifying visions come to life from her creations, threatening to destroy everything around her. John Rayburn (Frazer) is the mysterious new school counselor determined to save her, even if it endangers both of their lives and unearths his own personal demons. Complicating matters is Will (Anania), a passionate young man committed to protecting Jenna, who finds herself torn between rejecting his help and her growing feelings for him.

Safehaven is produced by Strong Studios, The Cartel (Creepshow, Day of the Dead) and Kevin V. Duncan (Juncture). Executive producers include James Seale; The Cartel’s Stan Spry, Eric Woods, and Anthony Fankhauser; Unbounded Entertainment’s Peter Odiorne, Matt Harton, Larry Swets and Hassan Baqar; Michael Bay’s 451 Media; Ballantyne’s Chairman Kyle Cerminara and CEO Mark Roberson; Strong Studios’ President David Ozer; High Park Entertainment; Screen Media’s David Fannon, Seth Needle and David Nagelberg; Brad Turner; and Jessica Petelle. Production financed by Bank of Hope’s David Henry and Andrew King. Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Screen Media will distribute the series.

“We have an all-star creative team and a fresh cast on board for this unique new series adapted from James Seale’s suspenseful and other-worldly graphic novel,” stated Strong Studios’ President David Ozer. “We are thrilled to join forces with The Cartel on Safehaven, which will be our first series to go into production under our newly-formed Strong Studios banner.”

“Safehaven will be a visually-stunning supernatural thriller with plot twists, dark humor, slick script and engaging characters that will no doubt deliver a bingeable series appealing to a broad audience,” said Stan Spry, CEO, The Cartel.

About Strong Studios

Strong Studios, headquartered in New York, NY, is a subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc.’s (NYSE American: BTN) Strong Entertainment segment. Strong Studios develops and produces original feature films and television series, as well as acquires third party rights to content for global multiplatform distribution. The new studio launched in March 2022 with an IP development slate acquisition and an initial distribution agreement with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media for two new scripted series, the supernatural horror “Safehaven,” and the dramedy “Flagrant,” with Michael Rapaport, which have both been officially greenlit for production this year. Screen Media will distribute both series, with their streaming services Crackle, Popcornflix, and Chicken Soup for the Soul having first rights to premiere. Additional series in Strong Studios’ development and production pipeline include “Shadows in the Vineyard,” starring Judith Light and Noah Wyle; the drama series, “Heartbeat,” co-created by legendary DJ couple Kiss and M.O.S.; and the horror series “MidNightMares.”

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (www.ballantynestrong.com) is a diversified holding company with operations and holdings across a broad range of industries. The Company’s Strong Entertainment segment is the largest premium screen supplier in North America, provides technical support services and related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, and recently launched its studio operations to produce content for streaming and other entertainment outlets. Ballantyne holds equity stakes in Firefly Systems, Inc., GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSX: GFP), and FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF), as well as real estate through its Digital Ignition operating business.

About The Cartel :

Founded in 2011 by partners Stan Spry, Eric Woods and Jeff Holland, Cartel is a feature film and television production, distribution, financing and management company representing top-tier show runners, show creators, writers, directors, producers and production companies in film, TV and new media. Cartel has also produced more than 150 movie and television productions since inception, including the hit series Creepshow for Shudder, the animated series Twelve Forever for Netflix, and Syfy series Day of the Dead. Cartel previously produced the series Ties That Bind for Up TV, and A Place in the Sun for Discovery as well as several recent feature films, including Christmas With the Campbells, Monsters of California, Switched for Christmas, Jeepers Creepers 3, Christmas Connection, Love at the Shore, Sun Sand and Romance, Love at First Glance, and Wrong Nanny, to name a few. In 2013, Cartel purchased and renovated Tamarind Lithography Studios, which is their Los Angeles headquarters, as well as a full-service production and post-production complex and in 2021 Cartel launched international distribution arm, Cartel Studios International. Cartel also has offices in London, England, Las Vegas, USA and Winnipeg, Canada.

www.CartelHQ.com

