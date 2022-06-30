Mullen to Report Strongest Balance Sheet in Company’s History

BREA, Calif., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today that it expects to report in excess of $61 million in cash and cash equivalents on June 30, 2022, after having significantly strengthened its balance sheet over the quarter ending June 30, 2022.

Mullen is also restating the following previously released highlights

Mullen delivered its first EV van under a pilot program to a telecommunications provider in the southeastern part of the U.S. on May 12, 2022. The Company has requested certain van modifications in support of its anticipated use. The van has been picked up and is currently being modified to fit the specs required by the customer in anticipation of a vehicle purchase order, including an upgrade to an 80-kilowatt-hour battery pack and upgraded EV drivetrain.

Payoff of a secured convertible promissory note (the “Note”) executed on July 23, 2020, with DBI Lease Buyback Servicing LLC, an affiliate of Drawbridge Investments LLC ("Drawbridge"). Esousa Holdings, LLC, an existing Mullen shareholder, has acquired the Note from Drawbridge and entered into an agreement with Mullen to extend the maturity date of the Note by two years. The original Note was scheduled to mature on July 28, 2022, and the Note is now extended to July 2024.

Mullen was added as a member of the U.S. small-cap Russell 2000 ® Index, effective after the U.S. market opened on June 27, as part of the 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution. Membership in the Russell 2000 ® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000 ® Index. The stock also was automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

Mullen reached an agreement, subject to approval by Company shareholders, to secure $275 million in additional funding for the Company. If shareholder approval is obtained, it is anticipated that a portion of the funding will be used for the EV Cargo Van Class 1-4 program, the FIVE EV Crossover and the FIVE RS high-performance vehicle program development.

Further details on these highlights and accomplishments can be found under the news section of Mullen’s website .

“We’ve made solid progress over the past quarter,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The Company's balance sheet is the strongest it has ever been in our history.”

Mullen recently announced the “Strikingly Different” U.S. Test Drive Tour for the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, covering 19 cities across the U.S. The tour will begin this fall in Southern California and work its way throughout the U.S. Further details can be found here , or place your Mullen FIVE reservation here .

About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether the Company will achieve its objectives of launching its EV crossover, the FIVE, within anticipated timelines and, if so, whether the FIVE will be a success; and whether the Company’s partnerships with ARRK, Dürr and DSA Systems and Over the Air (OTA) will result in expediting the rollout of the FIVE. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (x) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

