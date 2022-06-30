AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices to Deploy 13 Units to Fortune 50 Transportation Company

1 ROAMEO Mobile Robot and 12 ROSA Devices to be Deployed at 2 Locations

Detroit, Michigan, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has entered into an agreement with a Fortune 50 global leader in transportation, e-commerce, and business services to deploy 12 ROSA security robots and 1 ROAMEO mobile robot at 2 of the client’s facilities. The client is not being identified at this time due to non-disclosure agreements.

The Company confirmed that 6 ROSAs will be at each of the 2 locations and the single ROAMEO will be on patrol at the client’s largest logistics center. The client has experienced an increase in trespassing at many of their locations. The fleet of ROSA units and the mobile ROAMEO robot are to provide a deterrence to these instances, reducing the client’s reliance on costly manpower. Deployment is expected to begin in July 2022.

“This is precisely how we expect to be running sales through our pipeline,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “This household-name client has been on our radar for years, they got hands-on with ROAMEO and ROSA at the ISC West trade show earlier this year. Since then, we’ve had meetings with them at the REX, and now they’ve given us a large initial order.”

With this order for 13 units, RAD has publicly announced a record-shattering intake of 85 units on order during the month of June. Additional details on RAD’s sales velocity are expected to be announced after the month closes.

“We keep grinding away and signing up Fortune 500 clients,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “Our client list is becoming a ‘Who’s Who’ of companies that are leaders in their industries. The scale at which clients like this operate is so impressive. We’re starting with thirteen units, including a ROAMEO at two of their several hundred distribution centers. When this rolls out globally it will have the potential to be massive,” Reinharz continued.

The addition of this client marks another major logistics, distribution, or shipping client for RAD. “RAD is uniquely suited to support clients like these. They each have large shipping or service yards, a fenced periphery that’s a challenge to patrol, and can no longer find or afford the manpower to effectively secure their properties. Next week we expect to identify our largest client in this category,” Reinharz concluded.

RAD’s parent company AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

ROSA is a compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published two Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and loitering at car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

ROAMEO is a mobile security robot that is nearly 7 ft. tall and weighs over 700 lbs. ROAMEO is built to autonomously patrol a property or periphery and survey its surroundings, conducting routine patrols, recording, and reporting back to the central command center. The security robot’s dual 18.5” web-connected touch screens provide customizable information and concierge services for guests that it may encounter while on patrol.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.r adsecurity .com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

