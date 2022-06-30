ChainUp signs MoU with Korean blockchain company HS88 to facilitate collaboration

Singapore, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChainUp Group, a blockchain technology solutions provider, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korean blockchain company HS88. Both parties will join forces in blockchain technology development and provide mutual network support for market expansion.



Headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp offers a complete suite of blockchain solutions including digital assets trading systems, liquidity solutions, NFT trading systems, wallet solutions, and digital asset custody and management. With offices around the world, the company has served more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries over the last five years both in blockchain infrastructure development and ecosystem support.

Korean company HS88 provides an all-in-one blockchain service platform and focuses on driving the growth and development of the blockchain industry. The company provides clients with comprehensive consulting and solutions related to blockchain and digital assets.

Mr. Jeff Mei, Chief Marketing Officer of ChainUp Group said, “Aligned with our mission to make blockchain technology more accessible for businesses around the world, we welcome this partnership with HS88 to leverage each other’s technical expertise and in-depth market insights to collaboratively advance industry developments and drive blockchain technology adoption globally.”

About ChainUp Group

Founded in 2017, ChainUp is a leading end-to-end blockchain technology solutions provider covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support. Built on the mission to empower businesses through blockchain technology, ChainUp’s innovative and all-around compliant solutions include digital asset exchange systems, NFT trading systems, wallet solutions, liquidity solutions, and digital assets custody and management. Headquartered in Singapore and with offices around the world, the company has served more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-users.

For more information, please visit: www.chainup.com.

