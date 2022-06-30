Finnish English

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 30 JUNE 2022 AT 15.45 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





Oma Savings Bank Plc’s composition of Shareholders’ Nomination Committee

According to the shareholder list on 1 June 2022, representatives of the five largest shareholders have been appointed to the Nomination Committee of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp):

Raimo Härmä, appointed by Etelä-Karjalan Säästöpankkisäätiö

Ari Lamminmäki, appointed by Parkanon Säästöpankkisäätiö

Aino Lamminmäki, appointed by Töysän Säästöpankkisäätiö

Simo Haarajärvi, appointed by Kuortaneen Säästöpankkisäätiö

Jukka Kuivaniemi, appointed by Hauhon Säästöpankkisäätiö





The Nomination Committee elects a Chairman from among its members.

The Nomination Committee prepares proposals for the election of the Board of Directors and the remuneration of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting and, if necessary, for an Extraordinary General Meeting. OmaSp’s five largest shareholders each have the right to appoint one representative to the Nomination Committee. The Nomination Board should give their recommendations regarding the members of the Board of Directors and their respective compensations to the Board of Directors by the end of January preceding the Annual General Meeting. In the case of an Extraordinary General Meeting, the Nomination Committee should accordingly give their respective recommendations well in advance before the General Meeting, taking into account applicable regulations. The Chairman of the Board of Directors acts as the convener. The Nomination Committee complies with the rules of procedure approved by the Annual General Meeting.





Oma Savings Bank Plc





Additional information:

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 330 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 35 branch offices and digital service channels to over 150,000 customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.