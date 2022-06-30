SFM Mutual Insurance Company Connects to Ivans Distribution Platform

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans today announced that SFM Mutual Insurance Company has selected Ivans Distribution Platform, the industry’s platform built to streamline the commercial submission process, to provide more agents access to their Workers’ Compensation product offerings. Connecting to the platform will enable the carrier to reach the Ivans network of 34,000 independent agents in their preferred quoting applications, expanding opportunities for new business.

“As a specialist carrier, we are always looking for new ways to expand our reach to agencies and make it easier to work with us,” said Dennis Logstrom, VP of Small Business, SFM Insurance Company. “In conjunction with our current quoting process, connecting to the Ivans Distribution Platform gives us the opportunity to be in front of new agents to quote and submit risks with us directly within their daily workflows.”

Ivans Distribution Platform improves the entire commercial lines policy lifecycle. Unlike point solutions available in the market, the platform supports both straight-through processing as well as more complex risks that require an underwriter’s attention. By using Ask Kodiak to identify market appetite as part of the process, the platform increases efficiencies and submission volume and can lower declination rates.

“The commercial lines distribution ecosystem is finally modernizing, and we are beginning to see which tech-savvy carriers are carrying the torch for the rest of the industry,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, Ivans. “Now that SFM has joined the platform, it will open up exciting new business opportunities for them and their agency partners, while further streamlining the quoting and submission process.”

The Ivans logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 34,000 agents and 450 carrier partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.

About SFM

SFM Mutual Insurance Company, headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, is a customer-owned mutual insurance company providing workers' compensation coverage. SFM’s primary focus in on employers in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas and Indiana. Beyond its core territory, SFM is licensed and operating in 27 additional states. SFM offers workers' compensation insurance solutions for employers of all sizes, including claims and disability management, cost containment, legal assistance and third-party administration. For more information, visit www.sfmic.com.