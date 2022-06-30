Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2022 Wisdom of Crowds Enterprise Performance Management Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2022 Flagship Enterprise Performance Management Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds series of research. The 8th edition Flagship Enterprise Performance Management Market Study is the company’s broad assessment of the enterprise performance management (EPM) market, providing a comprehensive look at key user trends, attitudes, and intentions.

The report examines overall importance of EPM, adoption trends, implementation and sourcing strategies, planning priorities, and use of rolling forecasts. It also includes an analysis of EPM and data-driven decision-making, as well as the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on EPM.

According to the report, adoption of enterprise performance management continues its steady upward trend, with nearly 54 percent of organizations currently using EPM software. While EPM deployment skews toward large and very large organizations, small organizations have become more open to adopting EPM solutions.

“Strategic planning continues to rise as a priority, perhaps a sign that organizations are increasing focus on the impact of uncertain business on their longer-term future,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “Rolling forecasts are also on the rise, indicating a tendency toward a more flexible approach to budgeting and planning in the future.”

The study shows 59 percent of users prefer to source EPM capabilities from a specialist enterprise performance management vendor, rather than using a solution provided by an enterprise resource planning (ERP) supplier. The finance function is the most frequent user of EPM, with strategic planning, operations, and IT the next most likely functions to adopt EPM.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

