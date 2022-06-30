Vector Solutions Named a Winner in SmartBrief EdTech Readers’ Choice Awards

Tampa, FL, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Training from Vector Solutions has been named a winner in the 2022 SmartBrief EdTech Readers’ Choice Awards, an awards program that recognizes innovative education technology solutions based on voting by SmartBrief’s readers. The online training management system for schools was selected as a winner in the Professional Development category.

“We are honored to have been selected as a winner by SmartBrief’s audience of industry professionals, including educators and administrators,” said Vector Solutions Head of Product for Education Rob Buelow. “It's not an easy time to work in schools, and we're proud to offer engaging and effective training that builds the skills of our nation's educators to help them create safer, smarter, better communities.”

SmartBrief, a digital news service for K-12 education professionals, launched the SmartBrief EdTech Readers’ Choice Awards as a way to celebrate companies and products making a lasting impact on the education industry. Vector Training, formerly known as SafeSchools, provides staff and students with access to hundreds of expert-authored online training courses and helps administrators easily track and manage those trainings in a convenient, versatile web-based platform. Vector Training also allows districts to create and deliver custom courses within the system.

This is the latest education award win for Vector Solutions, the leading provider of training and software solutions to help schools make their operations and communities safer, smarter, and better. Within the past year the company’s education solutions have also earned awards from THE Journal, Campus Technology, and Tech & Learning.

To view the full list of winners of the 2022 SmartBrief EdTech Readers’ Choice Awards, visit https://corp.smartbrief.com/original/2022/06/edtech-2022-smartbrief-readers-choice-awards.

About Vector Solutions for K-12 Education

Vector Solutions for K-12 Education provides award-winning software, resources, and professional development solutions to help create safer, smarter, better schools. Its safety products include an emergency communications platform, systems to help schools manage and track safety and compliance trainings and environmental health and safety incidents, a library of hundreds of training courses for school staff on everything from special education to diversity and inclusion, plus online safety and wellness courses for students addressing issues such as bullying, suicide and sexual harassment. Its professional development solutions encompass educator evaluations and tracking professional development activities. For more information about Vector Solutions for K-12 Education, visit www.vectorsolutions.com/k12.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of impactful technology solutions dedicated to driving safer, smarter, better decision-making in the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, risk communication, operational readiness, and more. Vector's unique combination of information and technology - delivered when and where it is needed - is integral to our more than 34 thousand clients looking to achieve better outcomes and safeguard lives. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com.

