RFPIO Partners with Seismic for Seamless Sales Enablement Integration

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFPIO , the leading response management platform, today announced a partnership with Seismic , the global leader in enablement, to seamlessly integrate sales enablement solutions into its platform. Now, sales teams can easily share customer-ready content between the two platforms to build winning proposals through a streamlined user experience. This integration will reduce sales enablement inefficiencies, empower revenue teams, and increase engagement quality for sales teams.



As we move toward a post-pandemic reality, organizations are increasingly looking for tools that can keep up with proposal demand and revenue enablement. As such, sales enablement is imperative as it allows organizations to maximize sales effectiveness and boost overall performance. Sales enablement coupled with robust response automation empowers teams to do their best work.

“Today’s buyers are more informed and empowered than ever, which means sellers need to be prepared and enabled to deliver a great experience from the first buyer interaction all the way to closing a deal,” said Preseetha Pettigrew, Global VP of Strategic Alliances at Seismic. “Our new integration with RFPIO ensures that sellers can deliver timely, relevant content at all stages of the buyer’s journey, from discovery to proposal.”

With the integration, sales teams can now easily import files from the Seismic Enablement Cloud™ into the RFPIO platform to add supporting documents and collateral to an active RFx project or materials to the RFPIO Document Library. Files can be imported into Project Q&A pairs, Project Documents, Answer Library Q&A pairs, Document Library or Sections in RFPIO. Once the proposal or project is finalized, it can then be exported – including all attachments – back into Seismic. This allows users to maintain a clear record of final proposals for their teammates who primarily use Seismic.

Now available to RFPIO and Seismic’s joint customers, the integration enables teams to efficiently create winning response documents incorporating the latest sales and marketing content. This integration will help organizations simplify their tech stack, remove silos between teams and processes, and maintain single sources of truth rather than duplicate documentation.

“We’re continuously improving the RFPIO platform and this latest integration with Seismic enables us to provide a more streamlined workflow for our customers,” said AJ Sunder, co-founder, Chief Information Officer, and Chief Product Officer at RFPIO. “With the ability to enhance sales enablement, we’re powering sales teams to create more compliant and comprehensive responses to win more business as we brace for tough economic times.”

RFPIO is the market leader in response management software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to support RFP and security questionnaire response, create and manage sales proposals, and resolve inefficiencies rooted in decentralized and inaccessible content and knowledge. The software's robust and bi-directional integrations, along with an open API, allow teams to digitally transform response management processes and to harness the power of the knowledge and content across their teams. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others. For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.

Seismic is the global leader in enablement, helping organizations engage customers, enable teams, and ignite revenue growth. The Seismic Enablement Cloud™ is the most powerful, unified enablement platform that equips customer-facing teams with the right skills, content, tools, and insights to grow and win. From the world’s largest enterprises to startups and small businesses, more than 2,000 organizations around the globe trust Seismic for their enablement needs. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

To learn more, visit Seismic.com