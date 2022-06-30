NETSOL’s next-generation platform NFS Ascent goes live for Maple Commercial Finance in Australia

CALABASAS, Calif., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a worldwide business services and enterprise application solutions provider to the global asset finance and leasing industry, has announced the Go-Live of their premier, next-generation platform NFS Ascent Omni Point of Sale (Omni POS) on the cloud for Maple Commercial Finance Pty Ltd (Maple) in Australia. The client is a fast-growing asset finance startup headquartered in Sydney.

“It gives me great pleasure in announcing our Go-Live with Maple,” said Asad Ghauri, President, NETSOL Technologies, Asia-Pacific and Group MD Europe, NETSOL Technologies Europe. “Maple has opted for Ascent’s Omni POS as a broker portal for managing the end-to-end origination process. By implementing on the cloud, they benefitted from a seamless and swift deployment process with the ability to scale on demand in the future. Further, by opting for a cloud native approach, the client benefitted from not having to pay any upfront license fees. This deployment represents the quickest ever implementation in NETSOL’s history.”

“We have delivered fast-paced and cost-effective solutions to different local markets across the world. With specific focus on the Australian market, NETSOL ensured its solution for Maple was closely aligned with local requirements and expectations,” he added.

“With cloud hosting and managed services using an agile delivery approach, speed to market proved to be much faster, with a lower cost and reduced risk for the client,” he further stated. “As NETSOL continues to maintain its unsurpassed 100% implementation success rate (worldwide), the deployment time for each project has been decreasing. The implementation for this client witnessed a 60% decrease in deployment time and a 40% reduction in costs.”

“We chose to work with NETSOL after an extensive evaluation process where they proved their ability to adapt to our needs as a fast-growing and nimble startup. Throughout the project, the team supported our requirements and delivered on their commitments in a timely and efficient manner,” said Ben Kennedy, Chief Operating Officer from Maple.

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global finance and leasing industry. The company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent® – help companies transform their finance and leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

About Maple Commercial Finance

Maple is a modern finance company set out to make an impact on the asset finance market. Our philosophy centers around simplifying access to finance products that today’s businesses need.

Specialties

Asset Finance, Commercial Lending, Partnerships, Intermediaries, Equipment Finance, and Funding.

www.maplecommercial.com.au

