Richard Fabian Named Chief Executive Officer of FUJIFILM Sonosite

Bothell, WA, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. – Richard Fabian has been promoted to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., the world leader in point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) solutions, effective July 1, 2022. Richard joined the company as President and Chief Operating Officer in 2017.

“Richard has demonstrated the ability to lead FUJIFILM Sonosite through challenging times to produce outstanding results,” said General Manager of FUJIFILM Medical Systems Business Division and FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., Chairman Masataka Akiyama. “Richard and his leadership group have worked with the entire FUJIFILM Sonosite team to develop and launch two next-generation ultrasound systems over the last three years, breaking sales and production records in the process.”

During his tenure, FUJIFILM Sonosite developed and released two new ultrasound systems, the Sonosite PX in 2020 and the Sonosite LX in 2022. In the midst of a global pandemic, the Sonosite PX launch was one of the most successful in the organization’s history and the Sonosite LX is off to a strong start. Both systems offer the most advanced image clarity among FUJIFILM Sonosite systems.

“I feel very fortunate to lead this organization and gratified to be part of an amazing team,” said Richard. “The people here believe in what they are doing and are clearly committed to providing clinicians with the best tools for diagnosing and treating any patient, anytime and anywhere.”

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition from Fujifilm,” he added. “Our success, however, is only possible because I am surrounded by the best team in the industry.”

Richard will continue to report to Masataka Akiyama.

“Congratulations to Richard, his leadership team and all FUJIFILM Sonosite employees for working together to deliver outstanding results in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Mr. Akiyama. “Under Richard’s leadership, and with the help of every member of the FUJIFILM Sonosite team, I look forward to the company’s continued growth and industry leadership.”

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. is the innovator and world leader in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra-high frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented in over 100 countries. Sonosite’s portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, please visit www.sonosite.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.



For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

