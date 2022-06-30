MetaMask Lead of Operations Joins the BitDAO and Game7 ecosystems

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, BitDAO announced that jacobc.eth will be joining BitDAO ecosystem, where he will be serving as Head of Product Strategy for BitDAO’s Windranger Labs and Head of Product for the Game7 DAO. Jacob is best known for his role as Lead of Operations at world’s leading self custodial wallet MetaMask where he developed growth and monetization strategies that helped fuel MetaMask’s success, surpassing over 30 million monthly active users. Jacob plans to use his knowledge of web3 growth flywheels to maximally accelerate the adoption of the permissionless decentralized web.

Jacob brings over a decade of experience leading product development across web3 and multiple industries. Before joining the MetaMask team, Jacob led Product for the Panvala grant funding DAO, one of the earliest grant DAOs in the web3 ecosystem. The DAO leveraged token incentives to fund open-source public goods. He also led growth to a successful acquisition while serving as Chief Technology Officer for Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions , a highly successful real estate marketplace that used a series of economic incentives to help homeowners achieve transparent price discovery and rapid sales on difficult to value homes.

At BitDAO’s Windranger Labs, Jacob will be creating a team that functions as premier stewards for DAOs, and making BitDAO a place for web3 and crypto-native talent to flourish. Jacob is also helping create and refine new Autonomous Entities (AEs), by working with teams to create growth strategies, and to build in web3 native ways. AEs initiated by BitDAO include zkDAO, which is building out the ecosystem around zkSync, and EduDAO which is helping university students become builders in web3.

Further, Jacob will be leading Product for Game7, a DAO initiated by BitDAO and Forte to accelerate the adoption of sustainable, web3-native gaming. Jacob is a lifelong gamer who also previously was a core organizer of the Suikoden Revival Movement , a highly successful fan-led effort to save a beloved JRPG franchise following Konami’s pivot away from web3 gaming. The group’s efforts significantly contributed to the launch of Eiyuden Chronicle , a spiritual successor to the game with one of the most successful campaigns in the history of Kickstarter.

“In my role at MetaMask, I saw how gaming rapidly grew to the most popular use case within the wallet, and how game projects were bringing in more diverse communities from the Philippines, Vietnam, and Nigeria. These users came to play games, but rapidly discovered the decentralized web and defi, becoming empowered to leapfrog the legacy economic system that has excluded them. I believe gaming is the bridge through which the decentralized web can create a community-led internet and world economy” jacobc.eth said.

Notably, Jacob will be continuing his contributions at MetaMask as well, expanding his contribution in new ways. Jacob will be stepping into an active Advisor role where he will continue contributing to MetaMask’s growth, especially its gaming and DAO strategy but also its overall growth and scaling.

