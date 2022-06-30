Onit Earns Prestigious Business and Industry Accolades in 2022

HOUSTON, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions including contract lifecycle management and enterprise legal management, today announced a growing list of significant awards for Onit and its family of companies. The accolades follow Onit’s continued growth, fueled by significant accomplishments that include cutting-edge innovation, industry thought leadership and welcoming AXDRAFT, BusyLamp, Bodhala and SecureDocs into Onit.



“These awards are always exciting news for our customers and invigorating for all of us here at Onit as they validate that we are on the right track for making a positive impact on the industry,” said Eric M. Elfman, CEO and co-founder of Onit. “In just 18 months Onit made four acquisitions, boosted revenue growth and expanded our portfolio of AI-enabled software products as part of our commitment to product innovation. All these efforts were made to ensure we continue to help customers modernize workflows that directly impact the operational efficiency of legal departments and, ultimately, the speed of revenue generation.”

Onit’s top awards this year include:

American Best in Business, Grand Globee winner: ABB’s highest award, reserved for only 10 companies annually. Onit was named Grand Globee winner for its innovation, expertise and rapid growth.

Inc. Regionals, #53: One of the fastest-growing private companies in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

HBJ Vet-owned Business, #1: Houston’s best veteran-owned business.

American Best in Business, Gold Award for Best Research/Survey Report: Onit was recognized for its Enterprise Legal Reputation (ELR) Report, which explores the relationship between corporate legal professionals and enterprise employees as a basis for materially influencing the business.

Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Lifetime Achievement, Eric Elfman.



SimpleLegal, an Onit subsidiary, won the following awards:

CIO Review’s list of Top 30 Fastest Growing Tech Companies 2022.

Anggie Ramirez Perea, Head of Client Support, was named Manager of the Year in Business Intelligence Group, 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Awards for her work in leading a customer-centric support organization.

Shri Iyer, Vice President, Products & Design, was acknowledged by The Software Report as one of its Top 25 Product Executives.



AXDRAFT, an Onit subsidiary, received the following award:

American Best in Business Gold for Best Product, Service and Solution.



To learn more about the Onit family of companies’ award wins, visit the Onit blog.

To learn more about Onit platforms and products, visit www.onit.com or schedule a demonstration at https://www.onit.com/schedule-a-demo/.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally and helps transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.