TELUS recognized as Canada’s fastest Internet provider for 3rd consecutive year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians rely more than ever on strong, reliable Internet for work, remote learning, virtual healthcare, entertainment and staying connected, TELUS has once again been named the fastest major Internet service provider (ISP) in Canada by New York-based PCMag 1 for the third consecutive time. The award is determined by a panel of industry experts, and TELUS’ win reinforces the superior performance of its world-leading network - a feat made possible by the TELUS PureFibre Network, the largest 100 per cent pure fibre-to-the-premise network in Western Canada. Among all major providers across Canada, the testers at PCMag experienced peak download speeds on the TELUS PureFibre network of up to 2500 Mbps, and upload speeds more than 30 per cent faster than other widely available plans in Canada.



“More than ever, Canadians value a fast, reliable connection, and the consistent recognition from independent, third-party organizations, such as U.S.-based PCMag, reinforces the superiority of TELUS’ world-leading broadband networks,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “TELUS’ wireline network has once again earned this top recognition from PCMag as our team, including our engineers and network innovators, have worked diligently to keep Canadians connected to the people and information that matter most. We are extremely proud of the many ways in which our wireline network is facilitating critical, transformational change in respect of health, education, teleworking, the environment and the economy. Perhaps most importantly, our world-leading networks are helping to bridge digital divides so that every member of our society has the opportunity to realize their full potential.”

As a global leader in sustainability, TELUS’ network infrastructure and investments are supporting the transition to a more sustainable future through the digitization of the economy, including optimizing energy consumption at home. TELUS’ world-leading wireless and wireline networks enable significant carbon avoidance by providing the connectivity required for millions of Canadians to work remotely and avoid commuting; access education, healthcare, and social connections virtually; and enable other businesses to take their workforce virtual leading to less energy consumption in office buildings and fewer commuters on the road.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $220 billion in network infrastructure, spectrum, and operations to enhance the coverage, speed, and reliability of its world-class networks and connect customers from coast to coast. Recently, TELUS launched its award-winning Wi-Fi 6 access point with tri-band technology to deliver the fastest home Wi-Fi speeds in Western Canada, and new Wi-Fi Plus service to provide the most reliable home coverage. When combined, these two Wi-Fi solutions create the best work from home experience with enhanced network security and faster Internet speeds on more devices so everyone can simultaneously game, surf the web, make video calls, and stream in 4k.

This recognition from PCMag complements the many accolades TELUS has earned over the years for their world-leading wireless network. In 2021 alone, TELUS was recognized by other independent industry-leading experts, including Victoria-based Tutela and New York-based J.D. Power, building on an outstanding record of achievement with respect to network excellence. Notably, these awards are based on TELUS’ national networks, inclusive of both urban and rural coverage.

1 Based on a national average of the PCMag Speed Index that compares major Canadian ISPs using 281,952 tests conducted between June 1, 2021 and June 7, 2022. Reproduced with permission. © 2022 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.