Mike The Pike Productions, Inc. (OTC: MIKP) Launches Form 10 initiatives Toward Pink Current Status with OTC Markets

Scottsdale, AZ, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike The Pike Productions, Inc. (OTC: MIKP) (“The Company”), ($MIKP), a fan-owned entertainment studio focused in the acquisition, development, and production of entertainment intellectual property through its wholly owned subsidiary www.ArowanaMedia.com , is pleased to announce that it has retained counsel toward filing a FORM 10 with the SEC in tandem with fulfillment of requirements to effect Pink Current Information Status with OTC Markets.

“I’m thrilled to announce that, in addition to our No Action Letter from the SEC, and the recent 15c-211 amendment approved by the SEC, I am confident we now have an achievable path to Pink Current Information and, potentially, uplisting to OTCQB as we continue to make great strides in the company operationally, through its subsidiary Arowana Media Holdings.”

“We will be subscribing to OTC Markets’ OTCIQ reporting platform as part of the process and update accordingly as required to ensure full transparency and accessibility to shareholders throughout.”

“Arowana is currently featured on NetCapital with a REG CF offering , to be extended at least until we reach Pink Current status. We invite shareholders to participate in and share the offering as it greatly enhances our overall access to growth capital and high-profile Intellectual Property.”

www.ArowanaMedia.com features the company’s pitch deck/overview and includes detailed information on properties currently under option or ownership such as Dynamite Comics’ iconic Vampirella Universe, the critically acclaimed Native American mystery series Ella Clah by Aímee and David Thurlo, and the beloved New York Times Bestselling Middle School novel ‘Wish’ by Barbara O’Connor, to name a few.

“More than ever, studios/streamers are seeking Entertainment IP as source material for content development, and we have identified a number of exciting properties we feel have significant market potential.”

About Mike The Pike Productions (OTC: MIKP), Arowana Media Holdings and Mike The Pike Entertainment

Mike The Pike Productions is a publicy traded media holdings company operating through its subsidiary Arowana Media Holdings, Inc. ( www.ArowanaMedia.com ), a fan-owned entertainment studio focused on IP Acquisitions, Development and Production, and building a diverse portfolio of IP for the entertainment marketplace. It does this via its flagship subsidiary, Mike the Pike Entertainment, LLC, which will acquire, incubate and develop IP which can then be used to complement horizontally integrated subsidiaries focused on Film/Television/Streaming, Publishing, Software/Gaming, esports, AR/VR, Web3, Metaverse, and Artificial Intelligence.